Why it's best for Cristiano Ronaldo to take a break from football after baby's demise

The week didn't start on a good note for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.

The Portugal international bagged a hat-trick as Manchester United defeated Norwich City 3-2 last Saturday.

However, the club will not be able to count on his services in their big game against Liverpool after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his partner Georgina Rodriguez lost one of their twin babies.

On Monday, Ronaldo took to social media to announce the death of his baby boy, with the football world uniting in sympathizing with him.

Manchester United also released a statement confirming that their No.7 will not feature against Liverpool on Tuesday, as he mourns his baby.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," a statement shared on Manutd.com said.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

Cristiano Ronaldo needs time to grieve

Ordinarily, many Manchester United fans would've loved to have Cristiano Ronaldo in the team to face an in-form Liverpool, but his absence is understandable.

The Portugal international is grieving as losing a child is never an easy thing to deal with. He, therefore, needs time for himself and his family.

Like Ronaldo, Georgina is also in pain as a mother who has lost her newborn baby and needs her partner by her side to console her in these trying times.

It is well-known that Ronaldo has a strong personality but even the strongest people are not immune to pain. After such a tragic occurrence, it's only right that the footballer takes time off to grieve properly before returning to the pitch.

Psychologically not right to play

People deal with pain differently. While some prefer to hide it and keep on going like nothing happened, there are others who need more time to take it all in.

To the outside world, Ronaldo is this physical specimen who trains like a machine and is always eager to play.

But beyond the talent and impressive physique is a human being with emotions just like everyone else. It's clear Ronaldo has been hit very hard by the news of his baby's demise and he'll need time to overcome the psychological shock of it all.

That he has asked for privacy for himself and his family suggests he realizes the need to be there for his family. Football is a game that we all love, but family must always come first and Cristiano Ronaldo deserves it at this testing moment.

Psychologically, it would not be right for Ronaldo to keep playing when he is bereaved, and taking a break from football is best at this point.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar