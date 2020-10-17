Why Bruno Fernandes deserves to be Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation in the Premier League since joining Manchester United in January this year. His arrival sparked an upturn in the Red Devils' form, resulting in Champions League qualification. The Portuguese playmaker was unbeaten in his first 14 league games, tasting his first defeat against Crystal Palace in this year's season opener.

His impact and his bold attitude has a large majority of the Old Trafford faithful demanding for him to be made captain. These calls have been aided by the loss of form of current club captain Harry Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United's saviour

Bruno Fernandes immediately endeared himself to fans upon arrival

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford in dire circumstances, with the team struggling with injuries and sitting well off the top 4 in the league table. The club had been tracking the player since the previous summer, but waited till the winter transfer window to make a move.

Fans had long been asking for a playmaker who could reduce the burden on Paul Pogba to create chances, and help Manchester United return to the top. So when the club announced his arrival, fans immediately fell in love with him. And he did not disappoint.

16 - Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 16 goals in his 16 Premier League appearances (8 goals, 8 assists), with today's assist his first in the competition for a Marcus Rashford goal. Sweet. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/swTlWwxKOe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

He further endeared himself to the fans by showing his eagerness to help the team by making his debut for the club after just one training session. Though the match ended in a 0-0 draw, Bruno showed enough to have the fans begging for more, and even earned rave reviews from pundits. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not stop hailing his impact, and compared him to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Bruno Fernandes also broke the trend of big-money January signings failing at Manchester United when he hit the ground running, and helped the club go on an 18-game unbeaten run. He proved himself to be a big game player with quality performances against Chelsea, Manchester City, and Leicester, as United confirmed a UCL spot for this season.

Bruno Fernandes's value further skyrocketed at Old Trafford after he was seen 'shushing' Pep Guardiola in his first ever Manchester Derby. His passion for Manchester United is clear to everyone both on and off the field.

A leader at Manchester United, on and off the field

Bruno Fernandes is popular with players and fans alike

Bruno Fernandes has quickly become a key figure in the Manchester United dressing room, and a vocal leader on the pitch for the team. He is not afraid to take on the opposition or his critics, and always speaks his mind. Most recently, he hit back at reports suggesting that he has lost faith in his manager.

Fernandes has shown on multiple occasions that he has natural leadership qualities, and the talent to match it. His penalty record is just more proof that he can handle not only the weight of the Manchester United jersey, but also the extra weight of the captain's armband.

Bruno Fernandes was signed to fill the void of a talismanic playmaker. But now, it is evident that he can also fulfill the role of a Manchester United captain, in the mould of a Roy Keane or Bryan Robson. He doesn't need the captain's armband to be a leader on the pitch, but making his role official will only help the team in the long run.