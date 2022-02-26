Why Conte and Tottenham could go into a crisis if they fail to beat Leeds United

It has been a rollercoaster week for Tottenham Hotspur, with the future of manager Antonio Conte also dominating the airwaves and social media.

A disappointing defeat to relegation-threatened Burnley was followed by a long rant from the Italian manager that suggested a vote of no confidence among the club’s hierarchy.

Tempers have since calmed in the last 48 hours but it’s only a matter of time before this aggravates into a turmoil situation if results do not improve. Spurs will face Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend – a game that pitches two teams who have both lost four of their last five league matches.

Tottenham Hotspur desperate for three points

While Leeds will also be looking to return to winning ways, it is Tottenham who are more desperate for the three points.

The north London outfit have seen their top-four hopes slowly fade away, having now dropped to eighth position in the league. However, they are still in the race for a Champions League spot. Conte's men are currently on 39 points from 24 games, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played 26 fixtures.

Manchester United and Arsenal (45 points from 24 games) currently have the upper hand, but a consistent run of form for Spurs could completely turn the top-four race on its head.

That said, though, Tottenham are currently not playing well. Maybe Leeds are worse off, but it remains to be seen whether Conte’s side can get the better of their opponents, who have conceded 17 goals in their last five matches.

Antonio Conte and Spurs nearing a crisis

Conte was very relaxed in his pre-match press conference but his lengthy rant after the defeat to Burnley suggests all is not well at the club. The Italian manager may have held talks with Daniel Levy and been given some assurances, but another defeat to Leeds could further increase the tensions.

Tottenham have now lost four of their last five Premier League matches and find themselves outside the Champions League places. All it would take to send the club into crisis mode is another defeat to a struggling opponent.

Conte told Sky Sports ahead of the Leeds game:

“I'm much more committed for this club because I know the consideration of the club about myself is very, very high. The club is very happy with my work and what I am doing with my staff. I am sure the club appreciates what we are doing. The problem is, I am a perfectionist. When I lose I don't stay so happy, this has helped me have success in my career."

There you have it from the man’s own mouth. Defeat to Leeds will be damaging and could end Spurs’ slim hopes of finishing in the top four. For a club already in turmoil, that would be disastrous.

