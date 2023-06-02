Why is Cristiano Ronaldo in Singapore? Report details reason for Al-Nassr star's visit to Southeast Asia

Days after ending his first season with Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled fans in Singapore as he arrived in the Southeast Asian country on Friday (June 2).

However, this isn’t just another post-season holiday. The Portuguese superstar is in Singapore to meet his close confidant Peter Lim. The philanthropist, known for his contributions to numerous charity initiatives, has found a supportive ally in the legendary footballer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's itinerary includes endorsing an array of youth scholarships, speaking on environmental sustainability, and offering his unique insights into these significant areas.

He doesn't stop there. An interaction with roughly 1,000 eager young minds is also on the cards. He plans to inspire these future leaders with discussions on the virtues of chasing their dreams. To round off his stay, the football superstar will also enjoy a lively game of padel ball with a group of youngsters, according to Singaporean news agency Mothership (via GOAL).

Ronaldo has endured some testing times with Al-Nassr recently, a stark contrast from his January joining. His remarkable return of 14 goals in 16 Saudi Pro League outings weren't enough to clinch the title for Al-Nassr, as the Riyadh-based club finished five points adrift of Al-Ittihad.

When he concludes this purposeful visit to Singapore, Ronaldo is expected to take a brief break. However, the superstar will eager to return to the grind and prepare for the upcoming season with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejects rumours about a potential exit from Al-Nassr

Recent months with Al-Nassr have indeed been a test of Cristiano Ronaldo's mettle as the club fell behind Al-Ittihad in the race for the Saudi Pro League title. They were also knocked out of the Saudi King Cup of Champions as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished a second consecutive season without a trophy.

There have been rumours about a possible transfer away, yet Ronaldo stands resolute in his commitment to the Riyadh-based club.

Speculation about a potential departure from Al-Nassr and a return to the familiar turf of Europe arose recently. But Ronaldo quashed these rumours with an unwavering resolve to remain where he is. After all, he has penned a deal that runs until 2025.

In an interaction with the press, Ronaldo made his intentions clear, saying (via GOAL):

"I am happy and I want to continue and I will continue here. Next season the team will be better. We have improved in the last 5 or 6 months, and I am confident that we will win titles soon."

Despite early hurdles, Cristiano Ronaldo believes in Al-Nassr's potential for growth and success.

