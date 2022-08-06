“Why doesn’t he have that in Ronaldo’s contract?” – Roy Keane names special clause that Jorge Mendes should have included in Manchester United icon’s deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has lashed out at Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes for not mentioning a vital clause in his contract. He stated that the agent should've added a clause relating to the Red Devils' reaching the Champions League.

The Irishman has also warned Erik ten Hag that the situation "could get ugly" if the new season does not start well.

As reported by The Times in July, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave the club this summer to play in the Champions League.

Manchester United will host Brighton & Hove Albion in their first match of the new Premier League season at Old Trafford on August 7.

However, the Portuguese is unsure about getting a start in the game as the club's manager, Erik Ten Hag, questions his fitness.

The 37-year-old forward missed the Red Devils' pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, citing family issues. He played only 45 minutes in the last friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

The former Real Madrid man was Manchester United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

Despite his goals, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and extended their trophyless run to five years. They also accumulated their worst ever Premier League points tally with 58 points.

Keane believes that Mendes should've added a clause that helped the forward and the club reach a solution a United failed to reach Champions League.

Speaking at a Sky Sports event via the Irish Post, Keane highlighted the forward's importance to the team. He asked the new manager to work out ways to keep him satisfied.

However, he predicted that the situation could take a turn for the worse if Manchester United don't improve from last season.

Keane said:

"You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he's a brilliant player, but we don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building. I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone's making out.''

He added:

"My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly. A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, 'brand' or whatever.''

Lashing out at the Portuguese's agent Mendes, Keane said:

"Why did his agent not have if Manchester United didn't get in the Champions League there's an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you've got this 'super-agent' who has got unbelievable contacts and brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn't he have that in Ronaldo's contract?"

Roy Keane asks Cristiano Ronaldo to "change his behavior" as a senior Manchester United player

Roy Keane believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner needs to improve his behavior as a senior player in the team and lead the squad with an example. Speaking with Joe Molloy during a conversation on the Off the Ball radio show, Keane said:

''I don't think there's a situation where the club thinks they gotta get rid of Ronaldo. Instead, you gotta manage this situation. You gotta tell him that we need you, Ronaldo. We need your goals. We are short of the squad. We gotta tell him that he has to improve his body language and change his behavior as a senior player''.

The Irishman said this after the Portuguese ace was spotted leaving the stadium before the match against Rayo Vallecano was over.

