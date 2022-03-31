Why do England fans regard their country's games as if they were a reality show?

It's ridiculous to see Harry Maguire being booed by England fans. It's just plain foolish! What are they attempting to accomplish?

Some England supporters, it seems, believe that an international game is some kind of vulgar reality show in which they can vote someone in or out. How else could Harry Maguire's booing be explained? What is the point of that? What difference will that make for the team?

When it comes to representing the national team, Maguire has done an outstanding job. It was a bad idea to boo him.

The booing of their own players is a relatively new 'custom'. I believe it stems from Ashley Cole being booed for allegedly being greedy in his Chelsea transfer.

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93 Enjoyable week playing for my country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Enjoyable week playing for my country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/8oHZiOlhpe

Harry Maguire booed by England fans

Booing someone for having a bad match is just not right!

Before the booing of Ashley Cole, it's hard to recall any players getting this treatment from the crowed before the game. As a result, it's a good fit for the reality show era.

David Bentley was booed for his perceived lack of devotion, while Frank Lampard was booed for being Frank Lampard. It was given to Raheem Sterling for a variety of reasons, many of which were related to his race.

Some sad people booed Owen Hargreaves for the offense against all things sacred; he did not play for England and was born in Canada. It was said at the time that he was booed because he wasn't good enough, which, given his subsequent performances, was simply incorrect.

Just when you thought Gareth Southgate's excellent management skills, a World Cup semi-final, and a Euro Final had dissolved this age-old problem, it reappeared.

Is it any surprise if a bunch of jerks boo one of their own players? Is it really more essential to vent your ignorance than how England perform? Is this what your cocaine addiction has compelled you to do?

Is it because Maguire plays for Manchester United, where everything is spelled out in capital letters so that even the dullards and idiots notice?

Is this a criticism of his style? Because if that's the case, it's ludicrous. Southgate selected his team based on a combination of current club form and previous England performances.

If you constantly do well for your country, he will not drop you because you perform poorly for your club. That makes perfect sense.

You can't select a different group of players for each game based on their performance. That's absurd, not least because gaging form is a hazy idea to begin with.

Is all of this part of 'the commotion'? That hazy urge to play or not play a specific person, to which those who listen to the loudest voice can't help but contribute?

After all, why think for yourself when someone else can do it for you?

But, in reality, this has nothing to do with logic. It's never been that way. It's impossible to analyze it as if it had any weight. It's just folks who believe that because they pay their money, they have the right to trash a player.

All of the football revolves around Planet Money. Players are paid a lot of money, they cost a lot of money, tickets are pricey, and even the food at Wembley Stadium is exorbitant. As a result, the fan-player interaction has become transactional.

Some football-hypnotized and slack-jawed followers seem to believe that Maguire and anyone else they don't like may return to the store for a full refund.

This isn't what we were hoping for. Boooo... This is no longer fashionable. Boooo... I'd like something different. Boooo... I like the most recent version, not this outdated garbage. Boooo...

What is your policy on returns? Boooo... Is there a smaller version of this? Boooo... I've paid my money, and now I'm free to do anything I want. Boooo...

It's either that or it's a bunch of stoned fools who think it's funny.

