Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why England's Friendly against Switzerland was broadcasted in black and white for 25 seconds

Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
213   //    12 Sep 2018, 16:53 IST

The Friendly was broadcasted in black and white for 25 seconds.
The Friendly was broadcasted in black and white for 25 seconds.

What's the story?

The English National Team went head to head against Switzerland in a friendly last night, at King Power Stadium, Leicester, England. In case you missed the opening 25 seconds of the broadcast which involved the tunnel scenes before kick-off and the players heading onto the pitch, the broadcast was in black and white.

As per reports from The Daily Mail, this was to honour the 25th Anniversary of the Kick It Out foundation which tackles all forms of Racial abuse and any discrimination in the footballing world.

The gesture by Sky Sports was well received by the footballing fraternity over the world.

In case you didn't know..

There had been many on field and off the field cases reported about racism and physical abuse in football in the past decade, and that's when the Kick It Out foundation rose to the limelight tackling such concerns in an authoritative manner.

English FA's Chairman Paul Elliott describes the Foundation as a catalyst for the change in English football both on and off the pitch and was delighted to celebrate their inspirational work in promoting football for all.

He also added,

'Hopefully the footage will encourage the millions of viewers at home to spend at least 25 seconds thinking about the importance of diversity in this beautiful game of ours.'

Gareth Southgate, the England Manager also talked about the same in his post-match conference, saying,

I think football is a mirror of society and our country has made huge strides in every area dealing with racism. Kick it Out has played a major part, particularly with education in schools of young people. It's great we can dedicate this game to that cause.'

The Heart of the Matter

The English players also warmed up in bibs and sweatshirts which had Kick it Out foundation's logos printed over them, as a gesture in support of the cause. The Mascot for the game was also chosen by the foundation and the England supporters also joined in from the stands, by wearing Kick it Out shirts in support.\

One of the most infamous racist occurrings in the beautiful game was when Real Madrid's Marcelo was subject to racial abuse from Atletico Madrid fans in a Copa Del Rey game where the former team won the game 3-0.

What's next?

As Gareth Southgate rightly said that football is a reflection of the society and shouldn't involve such bad occurrences especially from the supporters, let alone the players. Football is a beautiful game which goes beyond religion, race, caste, gender and colour - and it's supposed to be that way until the end of time.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 England Football Switzerland Football Harry Kane
Gunjan Kochrekar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda.
England 1-0 Switzerland: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica: 3 reasons why Costa Rica drew...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Switzerland did right against...
RELATED STORY
Luke Shaw returns to Manchester United as Chilwell gets...
RELATED STORY
England vs Switzerland: Danny Rose, Harry Maguire and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Switzerland lost to Sweden 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The fine line between football and politics
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went Right for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Serbia did wrong in defeat to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Switzerland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
September - Week 3
FT GER PER
2 - 1
 Germany vs Peru
FT CAM MAL
1 - 3
 Cambodia vs Malaysia
FT KYR SYR
2 - 1
 Kyrgyzstan vs Syria
FT KUW IRA
2 - 2
 Kuwait vs Iraq
FT RUS CZE
5 - 1
 Russia vs Czech Republic
FT BAH CHI
0 - 0
 Bahrain vs China PR
FT SAU BOL
2 - 2
 Saudi Arabia vs Bolivia
PP KUW BOL Kuwait vs Bolivia
FT IND MAU
1 - 0
 Indonesia vs Mauritius
FT JAP COS
3 - 0
 Japan vs Costa Rica
FT KOR CHI
0 - 0
 Korea Republic vs Chile
FT SIN FIJ
2 - 0
 Singapore vs Fiji
FT KEN MAL
1 - 0
 Kenya vs Malawi
FT UZB IRA
0 - 1
 Uzbekistan vs Iran
FT QAT PAL
3 - 0
 Qatar vs Palestine
FT JOR OMA
0 - 0
 Jordan vs Oman
FT UAE LAO
3 - 0
 UAE vs Laos
FT GAB ZAM
0 - 1
 Gabon vs Zambia
FT NOR ISR
3 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Israel
FT POL REP
1 - 1
 Poland vs Republic of Ireland
FT ENG SWI
1 - 0
 England vs Switzerland
FT COL ARG
0 - 0
 Colombia vs Argentina
FT UNI MEX
1 - 0
 United States vs Mexico
FT BRA EL-
5 - 0
 Brazil vs El Salvador
FT PAN VEN
0 - 2
 Panama vs Venezuela
FT ECU GUA
2 - 0
 Ecuador vs Guatemala
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us