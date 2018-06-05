Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Fred is exactly what Manchester United need

Analysing why Fred is a perfect player for Jose Mourinho.

Rikky Luiz
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 05 Jun 2018, 12:11 IST
1.16K

AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Fred is reportedly set for a medical at Manchester United and he could become their first signing of the summer

Reports suggest that Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is reportedly set for a medical at Manchester United and could become their first signing of the summer. It is understood that Fred is currently training in London with the Brazilian national team as they prepare for the World Cup 2018.

Fred was extensively linked with a move to Manchester City in January but he is no longer a top priority for Pep Guardiola and his next destination is likely to be Manchester United.

Career at Shakhtar Donetsk

Fred came to Shakhtar in June 2013, in a deal worth €15 million. In his first season at the club, he made 31 appearances in all competitions and scored 4 goals. Over the past five years, he has become one of their major players.

This season, he played 37 matches in all competitions, and scored 4 goals and also provided 7 assists. He scored his first Champions League goal against Roma in the last-16 first leg.

Style of play

Fred is a classic box to box player. He is quite similar to Kante, with a slightly lower emphasis on destroying and more emphasis on building the play. He's a more forward-thinking version of Fernandinho.

Good engine and technically solid, and acts as the glue between defence and attack. He'll bustle about the pitch, win possession and get the ball forward quickly. In short, he is going to help Manchester United's slow build-up play and transitions from attack to defence.

Midfield trio: Pogba - Matic - Fred

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
With Fred to help with defensive duties, Pogba will play more advanced

This season, Manchester United's midfield was slow, tired and overrun. Obviously, they need quality, flexibility and depth, and Fred is exactly what Manchester United need.

They needed a central midfielder who would play with Matić and Pogba and Mourinho has gone for a type of player who has plenty of vision and ability to pass the ball in areas that threaten the backline. Fred just could be the missing link in their midfield.

The midfield trio of Matić, Fred and Pogba will have great balance. With Fred to help with defensive duties, Pogba will play more advanced. Also, Fred will help break down low blocks with his passing range from deep.

Jose Mourinho definitely wants to add at least two Brazilians and a couple of Portuguese players to try and create a more friendly environment.

The Brazilian will take a bit of time to settle down, and Patience will be required. He won't take Manchester United to the next level but he brings midfield qualities they currently lack.

If he eventually joins the team, there will be no reason for Lukaku, Sanchez, Rashford, or whoever playing up front not to score goals. With Pogba and Fred feeding them, it is very clear that if they don’t score, there’s got to be something wrong with the frontline﻿.

Why Fred would be perfect for Manchester United
