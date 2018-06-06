Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Why new signing Fred is exactly what Manchester United need

Fred is a Brazilian box to box midfielder who may well solve United's biggest issue.

Rahul Sharan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 06 Jun 2018, 18:20 IST
1.86K

Croatia v Brazil - International Friendly
Croatia v Brazil - International Friendly

With the signing of Fred all but confirmed, Manchester United are off to a very positive start with regards to their summer transfer dealings. Though he may not have the star power of a Paul Pogba or an Alexis Sanchez, Fred could very well turn out to be a very astute signing by the club.

Over the past two summers, manager Jose Mourinho has opted to sign players with a very specific profile - over 6 feet tall and physically imposing - while Fred on the other is neither. At around 5 ft 7 inches, Fred is a dynamic box to box midfielder who should improve United's tempo going forward. At 25 years of age, he is also just about to enter the prime of his career which is something that should further excite United fans.

Though he is often compared to his Brazilian compatriot Fernandinho, Fred is a slightly different player, in the sense that he is more attack minded than his counterpart. Fred is an all action box to box midfielder, who in theory should significantly improve United's style of play.

Strengths and position

He is primarily left footed, he seems to adept with using his right foot and is quick with the ball at his feet. While he can put in a tackle, his ability to help his team transition from defence to attack, especially with his strong passing range, is what will really add value to the United as they have lacked this dynamism in their midfield for some time now.

In terms of where he would play, Mourinho switched from his traditional 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3, which did see United improve their style of play marginally. If he is to persist with a 4-3-3, then Fred would slot in alongside Nemanja Matic and Pogba in the midfield three, which may also solve the headache of getting the best out of Pogba by giving him fewer defensive responsibilities.

Causes for concern

The flip side to this coin is that Mourinho, who is a firm believer in systems may shackle Fred. The player has admitted that his former coach, Paulo Fonseca, gave him the liberty to roam and in turn become "conductor" for his previous team. Much has been made of Mourinho's inability to get the best out of Pogba and the last thing both he and the team need is to face a similar issue with another midfield signing.

Another cause for concern could also be the level of the Ukrainian league. Though the league brought to prominence the likes of Willian, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Fernandinho, the level isn't exactly the strongest and a direct move to the Premier League might take some time to adjust to. Fred has also previously served a ban for doping and although he has bounced back since, the episode is a blot on his career.

There is an element of risk with any football transfer, especially with players coming in from foreign leagues. A lot of football observers will believe that Fred has all the necessary tools to succeed and with all things considered, if things do go according to plan, then Fred may well be exactly what Manchester United need to bridge the gap to their 'noisy neighbors'.

Video

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Shakhtar Donetsk Football Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
3 reasons why Fred is the perfect signing for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Why Fred would be perfect for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: €60 million-rated midfielder set for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 5 things you may not know about...
RELATED STORY
Why Fred is exactly what Manchester United need
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: New signing to be...
RELATED STORY
5 teams who are not playing in their stadiums
RELATED STORY
11 memorable instances when a player scored 5 goals in a...
RELATED STORY
Brazil's Fred evasive on reports of Manchester United move
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018