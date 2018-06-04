Why Gareth Bale would be a perfect signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale's experience of winning trophies is exactly what Tottenham Hotspur are missing at the moment.

Gareth Bale could well be running away from Real Madrid

Over the past few seasons, Tottenham Hotspur has been the most consistent team in the Premier League.

The north- Londoner's may not have won a trophy in the recent past, but that does not take away from the fact that they have always managed to hold their own against the big boys.

And given the enormous amounts of money that the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have spent, Spurs' achievement is even more commendable.

What's even more impressive is the fact that Mauricio Pochettino's side has made a name for themselves with their vibrant style of play. In the process, the likes of Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli have gone on to become household names.

But in this day and age, merely playing attractive football and mixing it with some of the best teams in the world is certainly not going to be enough.

If Spurs want to establish themselves as a big team, they really have to start winning titles, rather than just compete for them. Too many times over the past few seasons, Spurs have been guilty of choking right at the end of a title chase.

This was the case more than ever in the 2016-17 season when Spurs took the fight for the Premier League crown down to the wire, before surrendering the title to Chelsea.

The missing piece of the puzzle

But neither Pochettino nor his players can really be blamed for their failure to win a title. You see, winning is habit begins with one win.

Just a single title win is enough to get players believing that they have what it takes to win titles. But unfortunately for Spurs, that first win has been elusive so far.

As good as the likes of Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Son have been over the past few seasons, neither their individual exploits nor their collective efforts have been enough to take Spurs to glory.

If anything, the quartet's exploits amid Spurs' inability to win a trophy has only been seen as a sign that they may be destined for greener pastures.

Harry Kane has failed to lead Spurs to a title and might need some help to do so

In a situation like this, what Spurs desperately need is the experience of a player who has felt the high of winning a title and therefore knows what it takes to win a title. And at this point in time, there could be none better to fill this void than Gareth Bale.

The former Tottenham man is still on a high after scoring a spectacular goal in the Champions League final and leading Real Madrid to their twelfth European crown.

But the Welshman has also made clear his desire to play football on a regular basis. And if the transfer rumours are anything to go by, Bale is certainly on his way out of Madrid.

Though there are a host of big clubs looking for his signature, a return to his old stomping ground could still very much be on the cards for the 28-year-old.

A perfect match

In fact, returning to the London might just be the best decision that Bale could ever make, because this current Spurs side is much more of a well-rounded unit than the one Bale left in 2013.

Further, Bale certainly will not be the only world-class player on the team with the likes of Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Son all falling into that same bracket.

Hypothetically speaking, the sight of the mere sight of Bale along with Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Son is guaranteed to send chills down the opponents' spine.

But what the signing of Bale would potentially bring goes far beyond what one sees on the pitch. His arrival will also bring with it the much-needed winning mentality that Spurs have been missing over the last few years.

Bale's experience of winning four Champions league titles and one Spanish league title with Real Madrid will each be worth their weight in gold to everyone at Spurs, including Pochettino.

A risk worth taking

On the face of it, Bale re-joining Spurs would be perfect for both parties as the Spurs would finally have what they have been lacking, while Bale would finally get to feature on a regular basis. To add to this, Bale still holds a special place in the hearts of the Tottenham faithful.

The only potential stumbling block would be the kind of money that Real Madrid is expected to demand the Welshman, Having signed Bale for a then world record transfer fee of €101 million, the Spanish club will not let their star man leave for cheap.

Spurs, on the other hand, are not known to break the bank to sign a player. But in this case, Pochettino should just ask the board to make an exception and go all out in their pursuit to re-sign Bale as he has what it takes to take Tottenham to the next level.

Could Bale end up making the move back to Spurs? Sound off in the comments section below!