Why is Cristiano Ronaldo so famous?

Playing for both Manchester United and Real Madrid are not the only reasons why Ronaldo is so popular.

14 Mar 2017

What makes Cristiano Ronaldo so famous, on and off the pitch?

It was on the 6th of August in 2003 when Manchester United travelled to Portugal for a preseason friendly against Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side was beaten 3-1 on that specific day, but it was not the result that caught the eye of newspaper headline writers the next day. It was the fact that then Manchester United right-back, John O'Shea, was given a tough time by a young Portuguese player who went by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferguson refused to leave the country without sorting out a deal for the 18-year-old and eventually a £12.24 million deal was agreed to bring his talent to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is mainly known for footballing activities. His non-stop goals, hat-tricks, trophies and broken records for both club and country are what make him the man he is today, but it does not just stop there. There is so much more to the Real Madrid man that just goals and awards.

But what makes him so popular with the masses? Why is he idolised by fans from other countries? Here, we take a look at why Ronaldo is such a well-known figure in the world.

#5 Incredible achievements with club and country

He is a true winner

When he first arrived in Manchester, nobody knew of him. Nobody knew that he would become the best player in the world. However, that soon changed.

Ronaldo netted 84 goals in 196 appearances for the Red Devils, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cup titles, the FA Cup, the FA Community Shield, a UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup trophy with the English club.

He became the then most expensive footballer when he signed for Real Madrid, and he broke and is still breaking records which were considered to be unbreakable. Until today, he has a tally of 390 goals in the La Liga, winning a single La Liga title, two Copa del Rey competitions, a Supercopa de España, two UEFA Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups with the Spanish giants.

Ronaldo’s personal records with Real Madrid are well worth mentioning. These include the following:

#1 Real Madrid all-time top goal scorer: 390 goals

#2 Fastest player to reach 50 league goals

#3 Fastest player to reach 100 league goals

#4 Fastest player to reach 200 official goals

#5 Fastest player to reach 250 official goals

#6 Most goals scored in seven consecutive league matches: 15 goals

#7 First player to score in eight consecutive match days

#8 Most hat-tricks in Real Madrid's history: 38

#9 Real Madrid record goal scorer in UEFA Champions League: 78 goals

#10 Real Madrid record goal-scorer in European competitions: 80 goals

#11 Most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League: 95 goals

Ronaldo won the FIFA Player of the Year on four occasions, once with Manchester United and three times with current club Real Madrid.

For Portugal, he has found the net 68 times in 136 international matches so far. In 2016, Portugal were crowned the UEFA Euro 2016 champions and Ronaldo became the most capped player of all-time in the tournament, as well as the first player to score in four consecutive European Championship Finals.