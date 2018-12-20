Why is Mesut Ozil being left out by Unai Emery?

The playmaker seems to have lost the trust of his new boss Unai Emery

With Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run coming to an end, Unai Emery and co. have questions to be answered. Lately, the fans have been furious with the squad selection by Unai Emery, leaving out Ozil each time for the past few games, despite him being fit enough to play.

Arsenal was beaten by Southampton last week, a team who were yet to win a league game at home. It was a horrific display by the Gunners and as a result, they are 5th in the table, 3 points behind Chelsea and 11 behind Liverpool, who sit 4th and 1st respectively.

The North London Derby saw Arsenal face a heavy defeat against their fierce rivals Tottenham, and to add a cherry on top, they are out of the Carabao Cup. The Gunners have failed to make a big impact in their last two games, and they have suffered two back to back defeats as a consequence.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

This leads us to the question: Why is Arsenal's best player and highest earner being left out? Personally, I feel Unai Emery wants to build a squad without Ozil as their main man. The German is the best on his day, but he is heavily inconsistent, and this turns out to be a huge liability to the team.

Unai Emery wants a number 10 who is strong, tracks back and commits fewer mistakes, and that might be the reason why he chooses either Ramsey or Mkhitaryan to be the playmaker, and not Ozil.

However, Ramsey and Mkhitaryan are not as good as Ozil, to be honest. Mesut certainly is an inconsistent player, but dropping him for important games is not helping in any way. Arsenal have suffered two defeats in a row, and the lack of a quality playmaker was clearly one of the reasons.

Southampton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Emery's tactics revolve around keeping ball possession, defending as a team and pressing high, something Ozil is not good at. Free-flowing football is a part of Unai's ideology, but he demands a lot of physical work from the players.

With the game against Burnley coming within 2 days time, Unai Emery needs to start Ozil and give Mkhitaryan some rest, as the Armenian has been playing game after game for the Gunners. If Unai benches Ozil in the upcoming game, it would be clear that the two have fallen out and therefore, the 30-year-old playmaker might force an exit from the club.

