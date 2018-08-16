Why is Wilfried Zaha's contract extension important for Crystal Palace?

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 66 // 16 Aug 2018, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Zaha celebrating during last week's 2-0 away win over London rivals Fulham

Premier League side Crystal Palace have confirmed they have agreed a contract extension for star man Wilfried Zaha until the summer of 2023. Having struggled during a two-year spell at Manchester United, he flourished upon his initial loan return to south London before helping them earn a return to England's top-flight.

Eventually, he signed for Palace on a permanent deal worth somewhere in the region of £10m - which is such a bargain given how inflated the transfer market has been in recent seasons.

His rise to the top

Zaha began his professional career as a substitute and very soon established himself as a key man at Palace. A goal and two assists during the 2010/11 campaign helped propel him in the club's senior plans.

The next season, he flourished. Voted their "Young Player of the Year" in the Championship, he finished the season with an impressive tally of nine goals and an additional five assists.

Zaha's pace and explosiveness were frightening for Championship defences to deal with

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United - among other top clubs - were interested in his signature and eyeing his progress. Sir Alex Ferguson was quick to acquire the winger, then 21, before allowing him to return to Palace for the remainder of that campaign.

His spell at the Theatre of Dreams was a tumultuous one, through a lack of first-team minutes and frustrating times sat stagnating on the substitutes' bench under David Moyes. For whatever reason, he was not trusted, seen as mature or consistent enough to deliver the goods in the final third for a team as demanding as United.

However since the experience, he has looked to silence his critics by improving his productivity in the final third. Since the start of last season, with Zaha involved in their starting eleven, Palace has won 41.4% of their matches. In comparison, they have lost a whopping ten when he did not feature.

Some analysts have continued to stress the fact that his presence motivates teammates and helps to elevate their collective performances on the field. A true team player, he's the club's joint-highest Premier League goalscorer of all-time - not a bad accolade to have.

Zaha (far right) celebrates his strike with teammates Aaron Wan-Bissaka and James Tomkins

Last term, he netted nine goals and provided a further three assists. Widely seen as one of the most talented players outside the league's top six, Zaha's contract extension naturally raises his market value while also justifying his comments over the summer months, where he reiterated his happiness at Palace.

Sure, he could have gone elsewhere. But deciding to remain while they were plenty of interest is sure to provide supporters a welcome morale boost as the club aim to surpass last season's 11th-placed finish.

Who said what?

Club chairman Steve Parish said: "Wilfried, the player that we have seen all summer, has just done everything right and shown the respect that he has for this football club. He should be applauded for that with all the noise that was going on around him."

First-team manager Roy Hodgson, while talking to Sky Sports said: "He [Zaha] has the exceptional ability to run with the ball, beat people."

Former Liverpool defender, now pundit Mark Lawrenson meanwhile stated: "Zaha is as important to Palace as [Cristiano] Ronaldo was to Real Madrid," stressing just how "massive" his presence is in the side, as their only real match-winner.