Why Jose Mourinho's transfer targets should worry Manchester United fans

Aayush Grover FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.57K // 09 Aug 2018, 03:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho has been an edgy man this summer, and given that this is his third consecutive season in charge at Manchester United, it is not uncharacteristic, to say the least.

Anyone who has been following football closely over the last decade-and-a-half is probably more or less familiar with the baggage that Jose Mourinho brings to a club, particularly his notorious "third season syndrome".

However, keeping the so-called syndrome aside for a moment, it's the worrisome nature of Mourinho's transfer demands that should have all United fans sweating.

Transfer targets analysed

Currently, the speculation surrounding Willian, Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng are the strongest. While these players are exceptional footballers in their own right, there is a drawback common amongst them.

All three are soon going to be on the wrong side of 30, which begs the question: how many years of world-class service can they realistically offer Manchester United? This begs another (and perhaps the more pertinent) question: what is Jose Mourinho's long-term plan at Manchester United? More importantly, does he even have one?

It would be unfair to suggest that these transfers will not bolster United's squad and significantly improve their title aspirations. However, it will reduce a handful of promising young players to mere squad players.

As it is, the arrival of Sanchez last winter had an adverse effect on a number of players; especially Anthony Martial, who just happened to be in the form of his life prior to Sanchez's arrival. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool are consistently upgrading their squads with quality additions, while at the same time maintaining the average age of their squads and thus showcasing long-term ambition.

Mourinho, however, seems adamant about contributing to an already ageing squad. His extremely short-term outlook is an indicator of his lack of motivation to stay on at Manchester United beyond this season.

Wantaway stars

Not only is Mourinho keen on increasing the average age of the squad, he is also pushing out United's most coveted young players. Anthony Martial has already reached a crossroads in his Manchester United career, and Pogba is also rumoured to be unhappy with the Manchester United boss.

United have made their largest investment in recent times in Martial and Pogba. Should United choose to offload both these players, the respective deals would almost certainly involve eye-watering transfer fees.

However, this is Martial and Pogba we are talking about. It would be nothing short of foolishness to let either of them go, let alone both, and it would be a real shame to lose either of them over a manager who is clearly not here to stay. The ability of these players far exceeds any financial benefit that may be accrued through their sale.

Many would argue that a player like Willian would definitely be a downgrade on Martial, and the same people would also go so far as to say that Pogba is irreplaceable; especially on the basis of his world cup campaign.

It's about time that the Manchester United hierarchy tells Mr. Mourinho, "No way, Jose!"