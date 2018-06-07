Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup more than anyone else

The talisman of Argentina has much more pressure and expectations on his shoulder, compared to any other player.

Swagat Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 13:27 IST
1.69K

Enter captio
It could be very well Messi's final chance to win the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2018 kicks off in less than ten days and excitement is high all across the globe. Football fans are getting ready to support their countries and players of all the 32 nations that are going to participate in the grand sporting extravaganza are already feeling the pressure.

But no other player must be feeling the heat right now, as much as Lionel Messi. His trophy cabinet lacks a major international trophy and winning the FIFA World Cup could very well immortalize him.

Besides that, Messi is already 31 years of age and could be past his prime by the next World Cup. This year, he has a golden opportunity and he would be desperate to prove himself.

But why does Messi need to win the World Cup so badly?

#1 A not-so-selfish player anymore

Enter
Messi is a nightmare for opposition defenders when he gets going

Lionel Messi is an outright genius when it comes to playing the game. His ability to tear defenses apart with amazing runs into the box has been evident for a long time now. His vision is almost impossible to keep up with because you never know when he will squeeze the ball between multiple defenders by a deft-through pass.

The young prodigy who scored that miraculous goal in the Copa Del Rey final against Getafe in 2007, has matured into one of the finest players in the history of football unlike anyone has ever seen.

The young Messi was accused of not passing the ball much and dribbling past opposition defenders to score goals. His annual goal tally in his early years (53 goals in 2010-11, 73 goals in 2011-2012) clearly speaks volumes of his talent. Messi also admitted that he is much less of a selfish player now and tries to create more.

This could be Messi's year to dominate. Will it be?

