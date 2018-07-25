Why Liverpool fans need to support Loris Karius

After his latest error in a pre-season friendly against Dortmund many fans took to social media to criticise Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. It's clear to see Karius is not the same player he was before his high profile mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. If there was ever a time Karius needed kind words from supporters, this is that time. Instead, fans wasted no time in kicking him while he's down.

This prompted Real Madrid legend and former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas to leap to the defense of Karius, saying "Will this attack on Loris Karius ever end? There are more serious problems in the world! Leave the kid alone he is also a person. As we all are".

He also posted a compilation of mistakes which included a goal in the Champions League final against Athletic Madrid. Fellow teammate and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah also posted support for the German shot-stopper, saying, "Stay strong Karius, it has happened to the best of the players, ignore those who hate".

Karius himself also responded to critics after the defeat to Dortmund on Sunday. "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you. Whatever it is that's happening in your life to hold this much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you".

While the criticism of Karius is warranted, the hate he has received is highly disproportionate and could be considered bullying. In the unforgiving world of social media, trolls, and funny memes, it's become the norm to trash anyone who makes the slightest error and Karius is a perfect example of this. Lest we forget, Karius helped Liverpool to their first Champions League final in over 10 years. He is also still only 25 years old.

Due to his most recent errors in pre-season, the pressure on the Brazilian Number 1, and new signing Alisson Becker, to hit the ground running has been ramped up massively. After signing from Roma the expectations were already sky high and as well as adapting to a new league, a new country, a new style of play and new teammates, he now has to deal with the fact that he will be crucified for any mistakes he makes.

This being said, Alisson's clearly a talented player with Negrisolo saying of Liverpool's latest signing, "I don't think many people realized who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number ones of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is the goalkeeper who can define an era". If what Negrisolo says is true, then Liverpool fans need to show more patience with Alisson than they did with Karius.

Anyone remember David De Gea's first season at Manchester United? De Gea was a mess but he bounced back to become arguably the best goalkeeper in the world. It takes time to fulfil potential and if fans wish to see the best of Alisson, they will need to support him when things aren't going well. So instead of bashing Karius on social media and on internet forums, Reds fans should follow in the footsteps of Iker Casillas and Mohamed Salah and support Karius because they may need him sooner than they think.