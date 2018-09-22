Why Liverpool might win the Premier League this season

Manchester City comfortably won the Premier League trophy last season. This season, City is still strong, but Liverpool looks much stronger than before. Liverpool has maintained a 100 percent record in the Premier League, winning all their games. Additionally, there is this belief in the Liverpool camp that this season they are going to win something big. Furthermore, Liverpool made significant signings during the summer which makes them more legible candidates this season.

Here are the reasons why I feel Liverpool will lift the Premier league comes May next year.

#1 New signings

Liverpool have conceded fewer goals in the league this season with new signing Alisson proving his worth at goal. Klopp has managed to strengthen his team by bringing in new faces in Naby Keita and Fabinho- who have injected some form of dynamism in midfield. Liverpool also managed to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City. Perhaps what surprised everyone this summer is the price Liverpool paid for the services of Alisson from AS Roma- which shows their intent of challenging for the title.

#2 The Manager

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Jürgen Klopp is one of the most technically gifted managers in the Premier League. The recent win against Tottenham Hotspurs, away from home, proved his worth as an elite football manager. Despite losing to Real Madrid last season in the Champions League final, this season Liverpool is in red-hot form; beating PSG in the opening game of the Champions League.

Klopp is a talented manager who has a successful reputation in Europe- Liverpool is so lucky to have him on board. This season alone, Liverpool has only conceded two goals, against Leicester and Tottenham, which speaks volumes on their title-winning ambitions.

#3 The fans

I am thinking this season is going to be a two horse race, between Liverpool and city, for the title. However, what makes me pick Liverpool over Manchester City for the title is the hunger in Liverpool players this season.

Liverpool fans are the most passionate fans out there. What makes Liverpool fans unique is the way they rally behind their team, singing loudly throughout the 90 minutes. Most rival teams find it hard playing away at Anfield, courtesy of Liverpool fans. At Anfield, Liverpool seems to play with 12 players, with the 12th .player being the fans.

#4 The attacking trio

Liverpool possesses one of the most lethal attacking trios in the planet right now. The attacking trio of Saido Mane, Salah and Firmino, has taken the premier league by storm. Last season in the Champions League, Salah managed to score ten goals, with Mane and Firmino scoring nine goals each.

This season, the trio is still wreaking havoc in opposition defences. If these three continue with their goal-scoring form, then I don’t see the reason why Liverpool won’t win the Premier League trophy this season.

Endnote

Liverpool has just played five games this season, but the signs are there for them to challenge for the title. In a fair judgment, Liverpool will be serious contenders for the title this season, judging by their record over the past three seasons in matches against the top four.