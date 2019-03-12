Why Manchester United need to make Jadon Sancho their number 1 transfer target

Manchester United have been rampant under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The offensive 4-3-3 predominantly used by the Norwegian has seen United pick up 32 out of possible 39 points. Solskjaer suffered his first defeat recently in the English Premier League as caretaker manager of United, as his side was beaten 2-0 by Arsenal.

Despite this there is still a hole in the right wing spot, with Jesse Lingard drifting into number 10 rather than holding the width on the right side of the midfield. In recent times, Diego Dalot has been played out of position at right wing to make up for the injury crisis which is faced by Manchester United. Dalot has been doing a very good job both on and off the ball.

Probably, the player to solve this issue for United is Jadon Sancho. Sacho is regarded arguably the best young talent in football today. The former Manchester City youth star has more assists (10) than any other player under the age of 21 in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Only Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard (Both 11) have more assists in Europe's top 5 leagues than Sancho (10)

It is a similar story when it comes to goals, Only Kai Havertz (9) and Kyllian Mbappe (24) have more league goals than Sancho (8) for players under the age of 21 in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. The Borussia Dortmund winger can put a stop to the right wing woes of United.

Simply put, Sancho at 18 is a stunning player and should have around 10 years before his theoretical peak. United are rumored to bid around £100m for the England International.

Sancho is more of a creator than a goalscorer and would bring balance to United's front line. With the likes of Lukaku, Rashford, and Martial already in the roster, Sancho can take his game to another level at Old Trafford.

If we look at great front three's in world football, then we can see that at least one of the three attackers are creative. At Liverpool, both Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane benefit from the creative and hardworking number 9 in Roberto Firmino. For Real Madrid, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale scored the goals, it can be said that Karim Benzema sacrificed himself for his teammates by doing the dirty work.

Arguably the greatest front three in modern football, the MSN of Barcelona, saw Lionel Messi have his most creative season with 18 La Liga assists.

With Sancho on the wing, United would get a traditional winger who would put crosses in the box for Lukaku. United have played Lingard and Mata on the right wing and have therefore been missing someone who can go past players with tricks and flicks.

Sancho currently attempts nearly double the amount of dribbles than any other United player. He also has created more chances (47) than any other United player (Pogba 39) this season.

Finally, signing Sancho would complete the front three of United for years to come, with Rashford and Martial being just 21 and 23 respectively.

Off the pitch, Sancho has already been pictured several times with the likes of Rashford and Lingard and as seen by his time at Dortmund, where off the field relationships often flourish on the pitch, his rapport with Marco Reus has clearly translated to success on the field, with Sancho assisting his thrice this season.

He is also a City youth player which gives United an added incentive to go ahead and snatch him up.

