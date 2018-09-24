Why Manchester United are struggling to keep pace

3 forwards in the picture but it's the midfielder who scored

Manchester United often seem like that friend who says he's giving up on cigarettes but splutters and goes right back to the cancer wand after a week of abstinence. Every time the Red Devils have looked like they're embarking on a good run of games, it gets cut short.

The parade is often forced to halt by a tepid performance where the attackers look like cats trying to pass off as jaguars. While Paul Pogba is an easy target, given that he came for a lot of money (it's been 2 years, relax) and has spells of inconsistency, there are players in the team who have been playing way below par for way too much time. It's true that Pogba lost the ball that led to Wolves' goal but he was perhaps United's best player going forward.

For a team of United's standing, they simply should be putting the ball in the net more often. This was a game that was there for the taking. All that needed to be done was to capitalize on the pressure they were putting on Nuno Espírito Santo's side. But they let Wolves score against the run of play instead.

Pogba and co. showed urgency though. However, towards the fag end of the game, instructions to lump the ball forward to Fellaini were given and United resorted to a game of chance a.k.a Pinball.

It's Mourinho's third year in charge. Is this it, really? In fact, I don't really think Jose Mourinho is to be blamed. He has upped the ante this year and United have been far less boring this season. Save for that massacre against Tottenham, United have scored goals in all of their games.

However, the defenders look like refugees who are yet to settle down in a new state and are letting infringements flourish because it is not their place to raise their voice. The way Eric Bailly was playing in his debut season, he should be dominating oppositions now. But he is waiting in the dugout playing second fiddle to Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof. Suffice to say, this is definitely not how the Manchester United dream should play out.

But the real cause of concern for Mourinho has to be how toothless his attacking options look. Consider these stats, for instance.

-No Manchester United player has hit a hattrick in the Premier League since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Lukaku is wasting chances that are offered on a plate. He has scored 4 goals but he has missed as many clear cut chances as well. He would be thanking the almighty for being flagged offside after missing the target from 6 yards out. Pogba picked him out with scientific precision though.

Jesse Lingard, for all the good form that he showed during the turn of the year, has been awful with his conversion.

-Anthony Martial hasn't scored a goal in the league since January. Jesse Lingard, not since February. Alexis Sanchez, not for the last 8 games.

Anthony Martial's last league goal game in January. Romelu Lukaku not being at the top of his game isn't helping. It's an understated problem. Many United fans will tell you that they do not know where the goals are going to come from.

That's perhaps the reason why United look stripped of all tricks when they concede a goal or go down to a couple. It happens simply because there is not a single player on the team that can be trusted to turn the game around alone.

The characters are there. The players are too. The game isn't in them right now though. The Anthony Martial from his debut season feels like a weird dream. Jesse Lingard burying peaches in corners is a major throwback. The Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal would sound like some puffed up story to a new follower. The truth though is that the fall has been quite terrible.

Lingard starts on the right but hardly ever stretches the play by going out wide. He is constantly cutting in or running through the central channels. While his work rate can't be faulted, the fact that he adds to the inactivity on the right flank is not helping the team.

Alexis Sanchez follows suit. He is constantly looking to cut in and play give-and-gos with Lukaku but the Chilean and the Belgian often operate at different wavelengths.

It's time Martial and Rashford were given a spell of games. Ever since Sanchez took over the left wing, Mourinho has been quite frugal when it comes to giving Martial time on the pitch.

The trio of Rashford, Lukaku and Martial ought to be given a chance. In fact, attempting to play Pereira down the right flank wouldn't be a bad option. He has plenty of experience playing there before and seeing as how Valencia can't contribute to going forward to save his life, Mourinho should be willing to gamble.

Something has got to give. There is too much talent and potential in United's ranks for them to be struggling to finish games off. It's a better team than the one that got off to a flyer last season. But there aren't goals to show for it. And it's a darn shame.