Why Manchester United do not deserve to finish within the top 4

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 297 // 26 Nov 2018, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dejected Manchester United stars

Saturday night was one full of heartbreak and a distorting sense of loss for Manchester United fans after they had seen their team draw goalless at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace, a team battling to stave off relegation.

United were pathetic and showed glimpses of brilliance nowhere, and Palace if not for a couple of missed opportunities, should have in fact won the game. That the Red Devils are struggling to defeat bottom-placed sides in the fortress that was once Old Trafford, is a testament to the decay and rot that has set within the club.

The manager is the softest target, and his head should be the first to roll if there are any heads rolling anyway, but Jose Mourinho's starting of Jesse Lingard in central midfield and Juan Mata on the right wing were inexplicable decisions indeed.

There has been a lot of talk about how Mata's ideal role is playing as an attacking midfielder in the number 10 spot. He is not blessed with pace, nor does he possess strong crossing abilities, so one sees no sense in him playing on the wing. He is the only playmaker United possess right now alongside Paul Pogba, and he should have been given a central role.

United's defence however redeemed themselves somewhat by maintaining their second clean sheet this season. Victor Lindelof was impressive, but Chris Smalling was Chris Smalling, and there are not a lot of positives to be taken out of this department.

One only wonders how many goals United would have conceded by now if it were anybody aside from David De Gea in goal.

The manager is the softest target

Romelu Lukaku on his comeback tried hard, but his technical deficiencies and heavy first touches left a lot to be desired. Anthony Martial had a rare off-day, and Paul Pogba compounded the misery by trying things that were beyond his reach. Nemanja Matic's poor run of form continued, and it was baffling to see him start in place of either Ander Herrera or Marouane Fellaini.

What has been United's problem is a bunch of players who are on different wavelengths, and who refuse to play to each other's strengths. United have now become a team of eleven individuals who possess mediocre skills. Once a club as big as Manchester United has embraced mediocrity, it will be tough to see them going the other way now.

It was embarrassing and shameful to draw against Crystal Palace at home, as they took their first point at Old Trafford since 1989. United's hopes for a Champions League spot remains difficult at the moment, and the top 4 looks so so far. Football writer Liam Canning wasn't far off the mark when he wrote,

"Top four is a total dream for Manchester United. Imagine saying that a few years ago"

A complete restructuring of Manchester United is required, and everyone who is responsible for this historic club's fall from grace has to make way for fresh ideas.