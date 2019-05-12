Why Manchester United should back Ole whole-heartedly

Ole Gunnar Solskjær

It has been nearly five months since Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United and replaced with a very talented Norweigan, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. There are growing doubts among Manchester United purist towards Ole's capability because of the string of losses and unfancy draws in the recent past, but it will probably be a wise decision if the United board choose to back Ole irrespective of the string of misfortunes in the recent times.

Manchester United's performance since Ole took over hasn't been that great but its way better in comparison with Mourinho's United. When Mourinho was sacked, Man United was languishing at 6th place with 11 points adrift of third-placed Chelsea. Since then, they have managed to reduce the deficit to 5 points which have not been enough for a top-four finish, but we should still not press the panic button.

Under Ole, United's misfiring strikers found new determination and we're going great before they lost their touch again. However, it is very evident that it's not ole, but players who have let the club down. Similarly, it was not Mourinho but players.

In this crisis, instead of thinking about a more experienced manager, Ed Woodward needs to support Ole whole-heartedly and give him the players which he wants. The story could have been different had Mourinho been granted the funds to buy his players but nevertheless, it is never too late to correct something. Every manager needs time to understand the club, its hierarchy, its players and different style of play.

Hence in pursuit of short term gains, clubs like Man United should never sack managers without giving considerable time to the manager and even if they sack, he should be sacked before the start of the season or in pre-season, so that new manager can have time to plan and train the squad better. Mourinho failed at United because of its superstar players who are just not good enough to compete against the top quality teams. Even though his strategy was way too defensive but he had a vision. His vision failed due to poor execution. In every match, his players failed him quite miserably. Coach of his stature deserved more respect, mid-season sacking, never helped United's cause. Ole is very proud of his Manchester playing days and is an ardent supporter of the club. His appointment has invigorated United's supporters and there is a new sense of belief. The way he connects with the fan is surreal.

Ole has not been able to resurrect Man United completely but he has tried and his efforts are visible. The game against Tottenham which United won 1-0, was the result of his tactical brilliance. A talismanic substitute in his playing days, he may not be technically as prudent as his predecessors Louis Van Gaal or as experienced as Mourinho, but this guy deserves a longer run.

What Manchester United has achieved in short span of time under Ole is nothing short of achievement and no one can forget the night in Paris, when Manchester won in the round of 16, champions league. He was the primary reason behind many of United's inspired performances.

With big fat summer cheque, Ole can be the manager to successfully fill in Sir Alex's shoes, what he needs is support from both the fans and players. Ole has demonstrated his tactical brilliance by having three forwards, his midfield tinkering and clever usage of the team. Centre forward in playing days, he understands the game really well and likes to always attack which Manchester United's supporters want as well. Next season With Ole, It won't be much time, before Manchester United starts playing as they did under Sir Alex.