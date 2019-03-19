×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Manchester United should not be written off in the Champions League

Chandrendu Chattopadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
134   //    19 Mar 2019, 23:34 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

To all Manchester United fans, the quarter final draw against FC Barcelona comes as a little discomfort, to say the least. Even though the previous performance of the team was awestruck yet Barcelona is far more experienced in European competition. But here's why Manchester United, even though not the favourites to win the game should not be completely written off.

The Solskjaer Spirit

The new manager has come to the rescue to the club when the team was not performing to their utmost standards under the former management of Jose Mourinho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their new manager and also a former player of the same team himself knows the team spirit.

The man saw the way victorious way out of the PSG game when no one could predict them to stand against PSG at the Park des Princes stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer- The caretaker Manager of Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer- The caretaker Manager of Manchester United

The Comeback Against PSG

The second leg of the round of 16 draws against PSG saw Manchester United do something which no one could ever predict. With 10 players out with injury and their main man Paul Pogba been shown a red card in the first leg the hopes of going forward in the tournament did not seem to bright. But two goals from striker Romelu Lukaku and a last minute penalty conversion from Marcus Rashford saw them through. They became the first team to turn a 2 goal deficit at a home game in the first leg to win in the away fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The Injured Suarez

Barcelona's domestic game against Real Betis saw their striker Luis Suarez scoring a goal but also picking up an ankle injury. He is ruled out for the next two weeks in which he is expected to recover but may not be able to play the first leg the Old Trafford.

Ousmane Dembele's Injury

The round of 16 clashes against Olympique Lyon saw Barcelona forward Ousman Dembele to suffer a hamstring injury. He might be missing both the legs of the quarter-final clash as their manager says he will be out for three or four weeks.

FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out on injury
FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out on injury

The Only Hope of a Trophy

Manchester United was knocked out of the FA Cup by bitter rivals, Arsenal last Saturday. They also don't stand a chance to win the league and are fighting for a place in the top four. They were also knocked out of the League Cup earlier this season under Mourinho. So the only hope for silverware is the Champions League and so there should not be much doubt about how they will fight till the very end.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Ole Gunnar Solskjær Leisure Reading
Chandrendu Chattopadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester United could defeat Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Reasons why drawing Barcelona in the Quarter Finals could help Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 3 reasons why United has no chance against Barca in the quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Champions League Draw: Barcelona face Manchester United, City, Spurs face off
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: How Manchester United can stop the rampaging Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Manchester United fans show their optimism after drawing Barcelona in the quarter-final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona can lift the title this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us