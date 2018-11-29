Why Manchester United Should Not Sign Christian Pulisic

Pulisic is on the radar of Man Utd along with a host of other top clubs

Rumours have been doing the rounds in the papers linking Manchester United heavily with a move for Borussia Dortmund attacker, Christian Pulisic. And this bit of news has been featured even on German newspaper, Sport Bild. Given all the hype has the player and the vast majority of high profile clubs behind him, United should really stay away from this deal if they are to avoid another huge disappointment.

Here are some of the reasons why Pulisic is not a great fit at Man Utd

Pulisic is in wretched form and has not developed as expected:

The American attacker's progress has not been uphill ever since he burst on to the scene and has been lacklustre throughout this season. High things were expected of him this season as this year was the year he was supposed to make the Dortmund right flank his own. But that was not the case as he put in less than bright performances, but the Dortmund boss stuck with him for the first 8 games of the season. Eventually, Lucien Favre lost his patience, and he was finally dropped.

Pulisic was then replaced by a winger with high potential in Jadon Sancho for one game, and the rest, as they say, is history. Sancho has never looked back, and with each passing performance, he is making the Manchester City board feel more miserable about their decision to sell him. With each passing week, Sancho's value is skyrocketing, and at present, he is valued at close to 80 million.

Pulisic is struggling at Dortmund currently

Pulisic must first worry about replacing Sancho in the first team rather than aiming or a move away from Dortmund. If he does manage to do so, then he would really be worth the 60 million transfer fee that is demanded of him by Dortmund.

Pulisic is the same as United's young attacking options

Rumors suggest that Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard have not performed well and that is the main reason why the Red Devils are behind Pulisic in the first place. To replace underperforming players you need to target ones who are playing better than the ones you already have, but Pulisic is already struggling to get into the team at Dortmund.

Pulisic is Woodward's transfer choice, not Mourinho:

The transfer of Pulisic is more of a luxury than a need. Moreover, this feels like a transfer target that Ed Woodward has chosen rather than that of Jose Mourinho because of the fact that he is an American. If a Jose Mourinho chosen player is linked to the Red Devils, he would probably be a defender, which should come as nos prise to anyone who has followed the club closely this season.

Christian Pulisic would be a dream come true for the PR team at Old Trafford, and surely their revenue from North America will skyrocket. But he is not the man who the team needs right now.