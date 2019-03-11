Why Manchester United shouldn't even consider buying Gareth Bale

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

Real Madrid bought for the then world record transfer fee back in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur on the back of his exceptional performances in the 2012/13 Premier League season.

Gareth Bale had the ability of reaching the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He had great seasons at Madrid but is yet to fulfil his true potential. His growth got hampered by injuries and the Real Madrid hierarchy looks like they are getting frustrated and will soon cash-out on the player they thought will replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The fans have been unhappy with his recent performances and booed him during his substitution during Tuesday’s Champions League thumping against Ajax.

It looks like Gareth Bale will move away from the Spanish capital after 6 years and there will be a lot of suitors out there for him given his qualities. Recent reports by ‘Don Balon’ suggests that Manchester United have agreed to personal terms with Bale and he is already looking for a house in Manchester.

They are ready to pay €80 million for his services but Real Madrid will demand around €120 million. Ed Woodward has been an admirer of the Welsh international and tried to buy him in 2013. He also tried to bring him to Manchester in recent years but failed in his attempts. This would be the best opportunity for Woodward to lure Bale away due to his recent troubles.

Gareth Bale is the commercial signing Ed Woodward dreams about in his sleep and will pay anything for him. But should Manchester United consider splashing eye-watering amount of cash for him next season? Absolutely not. And here are the reasons.

#1 He looks destined to end up like Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has been a flop for Manchester United

‘World-class, looking for a move away and entering the final years of his career’. The above sentence can describe both Gareth Bale and Alexis Sanchez. Alexis Sanchez moved to Manchester in the January transfer window last year. He became a world-class forward at Arsenal and his addition excited many United fans.

But it has been more than a year and he is yet to produce a decent enough run of form. Gareth Bale shares a similar story and might end up like Alexis at Manchester United. He’s 29 and is entering the final years of his career. He looks more of a commercial signing just like Alexis. Manchester United should look at the Alexis transfer and prevent something similar from happening again.

#2 Injury record

Gareth Bale has a very poor injury record

Gareth Bale has a very poor Injury record Gareth Bale has a very poor Injury record. He missed 14 games last year through Injury and 7 games this season. He has missed 70 games in his 6 years at the Spanish Capital. Considering he’s the player who you rely on to win games and will have a significant impact on the wage bill, that is a large no of games. His poor injury record is one reason Real Madrid will cash-in on Bale. And United should not fall into the trap.

#3 He’s been on a decline in terms of form

Gareth Bale’s goal contribution has been on a decline in recent years

When Real Madrid bought Gareth Bale for a whopping €101 million back in 2013, they expected a player who will share the load in terms of goal scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo and will be a 20-goal a season forward.

He had a great start to his career at the Spanish capital in his first season scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists in 44 games. His stats declined in his second season and he scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games.

But since then, his form has declined significantly in the previous 3 seasons. In the 16/17 season, he scored just 9 goals and provided 6 assists in 27 games. In the 17/18 season, he scored 21 goals and 7 assists but if you consider his contribution in previous years; it is not great.

This season, he has scored 13 goals and 5 assists in 34 games. If you observe the pattern, his goal contribution has been on a decline and with him hitting 30 next season, it might decline further. And considering the amount of cash Manchester United will pay for him, it might not be the best piece of business for them.

