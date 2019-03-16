3 reasons why Manchester United shouldn't offer Solskjaer a contract just yet

Manchester United have made many hasty decisions over the years since both Alex Ferguson and David Gill stepped down. It's imperative that most of them have been terrible choices.

The first among many was the panic buy of Marianne Fellaini from Everton on the last day of 2013-14 transfer season. Although he was moderately successful, he was never accepted by the fans.

The last mistake was offering a contract to Jose Mourinho in the middle of last season for a hefty amount. The overall play and morale of the club were diminishing day by day. Without taking into factor anything other than the commercial aspects of the club, Woodward decided to go through with the deal.

In December 2018, the club let go off Mourinho, barely a year after offering him the extension. It cost the club a staggering £24 million. As the club approaches the end of the season, they would have to consider carefully before coming to a decision. Here is a look at three reasons why United should not offer Ole the job just yet.

#1 Manchester United should not be hasty

Manchester United cannot afford to make the same mistakes again, lest they slip into a period of mediocrity. Woodward has time and again hinted that all he cares about, is the monetary aspect of the club.

When Ole Gunner Solsjaer arrived, he brought in a breath of fresh air for the club. From day one, he welcomed back a feeling of positivity and nostalgia to the club. He was never afraid to speak about the club's history and he has greeted everyone with a smile.

But for a club like Manchester United, it is significant to walk the talk. And that is precisely what Solskjaer has managed to do. After taking over, he has managed to win 14 matches out of a possible 18. In addition, he guided the Red Devils into the Champions League quarterfinals after overturning the tie against PSG at Paris. It was a thrilling comeback for the English team and they are also in the race for a top-four finish in the EPL. Two months ago, no one could have even dreamt of the possibility of finishing in top-four.

But I still feel the board has taken the right decision by not giving him a contract just yet.

#2 Solskjaer's inexperience

Another important detail to be noted here is Solskjaer's inexperience at managing a big club. The only other time he has managed an EPL club was Cardiff City in 2014 and it was a disaster. They finished last and got relegated.

A former United player Paul Ince made an interesting point when he said that anyone could have done what Solskjaer has done so far since the player's morale was so low earlier. Solskjaer should be judged upon for his work when the dust has fully settled. It is too early to take a decision.

Everyone, from the fans, players, past players are gunning for Solskjaer to be given the post. They are correct that the manager should be given some kind of reward, but the Norwegian might not be the best man with the most experience to guide the club.

#3 Possibility of other options

The board has to consider every single possibility before taking action. In the summer there is a possibility that Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri will both be available. United have been linked to hiring Pochettino for quite a period of time. The Tottenham manager might not have won any trophies for the club, but he certainly has a wealth of experience managing EPL clubs.

Overall, Solskjaer has voiced out his opinions and the club values them. The board has taken in his suggestions over possible additions to the squad in the summer. Now, the onus is on Solskjaer to make sure that the team continues to perform till the end of the season. United will be aiming for a top-four finish if they want to be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

