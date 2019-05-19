Why Manchester United should sign one of Arjen Robben or Frank Ribery this summer

Can anyone of this duo help Manchester United return to its past glory?

Manchester United is no longer the club and team it used to be a few years ago. Almost every aspect of the club needs an overhaul in the coming days and with the kind of magnanimity of this job, their chances of competing for the title in upcoming season look bleak unless a miracle happens.

Manchester United will not play in the Champions League next season and a number of existing players have failed to renew their contract thereby casting doubts on the direction the club is heading too. Quite clearly, the Red Devils have lost its sheen which used to attract a lot of players in the past.

Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery are set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after a successful spell of almost a decade with the German giants. Famously called as "The Robbery", this duo established a dangerous partnership at the club and were involved in a number of goals and titles during their stint. Considering their contribution to Bayern Munich, it will indeed be a big task for the club to replace this duo.

Both Robben and Ribery are yet to announce their next destinations and it will be interesting to see where they will play next season. As seen in the final Bundesliga game of the season against Frankfurt, both of them still have it in them to create and produce goals on the biggest stage. Hence, they will still be an asset to any club that will secure their services in the summer. Robben and Ribery boast of immense experience which will also be of value to their future clubs.

Currently, Manchester United are devoid experienced players and a natural leader on the field who can inspire the team when the chips are down. The club has made a lot of silly mistakes this season which has cost them a number of points. Hence, signing an experienced player is a vital need at Old Trafford.

Apart from Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez, there is no genuine winger in the senior squad and this is a huge concern for the club going into the summer transfer window. Goals have become scarce and signing one of Robben or Ribery could go a long way in changing that.

Although the two veterans are not at the peak of their career, they are still capable of setting up and scoring goals consistently which no Manchester United players did this season. Also, either of these players may not be a big financial burden on the club as they are will come on a free transfer and due to their age on cheap wages too. The frustration of lack of game-time is unlikely to exist in these players and that will reduce the off-field issues that the coaching staff will have to deal with.

Hence, for the kind of positivity, they will bring to the club, one of Ribery or Robben should be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishlist this summer.