Why Mason Mount will transform the way Manchester United play

Football and people's perception of how football should be played has changed a lot over the years. Winning alone is not enough, now-a-days, the style of play also matters to the fans. The pressure on big teams to play an attacking brand of football is greater than ever before. The increased importance of playing free flowing football has given rise to the importance of having world-class midfielders in the team.

If you have control of the midfield, you have control of the game, and you have more chances to win.

Xabi Alonso correctly summarized the importance of midfield to winning matches and titles. If one looks at the great teams of recent times, an unmistakable pattern emerges, all of them had a disruptor (Number 6), a creator (Number 10), and a box-to-box beast (Number 8).

Be it Real Madrid's Bermuda Triangle in Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, or Manchester City's treble winning midfield of Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne. Both midfields had at least one right player for each of the three midfield positions. The same goes for practically every team that has been successful over the past decade.

The Problem with Manchester United's current options

Both Fred and McTominay have struggled to hold down the Number 8 slot

Last season, the Red Devils had two world-class midfielders in Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, but the linking number eight was missing. Number eight, a position that is often occupied by the most well-rounded player on the field has been a cause of concern for United.

Christian Eriksen is beyond his best years and cannot get around the field well enough to provide the defensive aid to Casemiro. Even in his prime, Eriksen was renowned for his ability to play as an attacking midfielder. He can play a key role in unlocking defensive low blocks against teams in the bottom half of the table. But, in top of the table clashes, his lack of pressing and stamina leaves United open at the back.

Fred and Scott McTominay have been at United for over five years now, and neither of them have ever looked good enough to make the central midfield spot their own. Both of them lack the creativity and goal threat required at an elite level. If United want to play front-foot attacking style of football that Erik ten Hag is renowned for, then they have to look beyond the current options.

Mason Mount's strengths make him the ideal candidate

Mason Mount's well rounded play make him a suitbale Number 8

Mason Mount will bring much-needed stamina, creativity, and goal threat to United's midfield. He is one of the most efficient and clever midfield pressors and is a bundle of energy who can get around the field with ease.

His goal threat and creativity are apparent from the fact that prior to last season, he scored 24 and assisted 25 over a period of three seasons, averaging over 16 goal involvements per season in the league. Mount is a well rounded player who will be able to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Completing the midfield trio

Mason Mount will complete the trio

Midfield work in trios and even one missing link has a huge impact on playing style and quality across the board. United's signing of Casemiro gave the fans what they were missing since Michael Carrick left the theatre of dreams.

Mount's signing will give the fans what they've desired since the prime years of Paul Pogba added with the desire to assist the team's defense. This signing will complete Ten Hag's midfield revolution, and fans will be able to see his ideas taking true shape at Old Trafford.

With players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, who are unproven at the Champions League level commanding a much higher fees than Mount, it feels like Manchester United have got themselves a star who's ready to light up the Theatre of Dreams.

Poll : Do you think Chelsea will regret selling Mason Mount to Manchester United? Yes No 0 votes