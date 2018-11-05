Messi deserves more love and Ronaldo deserves more respect from every football fan

The names that almost divide the entire footballing fraternity into two different worlds.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo depicts the most quintessential example of rivalry in modern day football. They have etched their names in the history of the game forever in a typical manner. They have beguiled an entire generation of football fans with their scintillating, dazzling, sparkling bravura of football. Even adjectives will fall short of describing their calibre of football. Their performances would even leave a layman awestruck, such is their clout when they have a ball at their feet.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he was born in Portugal in the beautiful city of Madeira, a place where he now owns his signature restaurant 'Pestana CR7' and the place which he calls the best place on Planet Earth. Growing up, Ronaldo was diagnosed with a heart disease at the tender age of 15 when he was making his name by the rising through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon. He had this disease of his heart racing up when he was not even running. He had to undergo a delicate laser surgery for curing the disease. Cristiano Ronaldo's footballing career could have ended before it had even begun were it not for a laser operation when he was just 15 years old and the footballing fraternity wouldn't have looked on one of the greatest footballers in the world. Neither would have the famous 'Ronaldo-Messi' rivalry existed.

After coming through the ranks of Sporting Lisbon and making name for himself as one of the then hottest prospects in football, Manchester United's then manager Sir Alex Ferguson came calling and signed him at the age of 19. On his arrival, he was handed the famous #7 jersey. He had to fill in some big boots as the #7 jersey was already donned by the United greats such as Cantona, Beckham, etc. He not only exceeded the expectations but also became one of the most decorated footballers in United's history and set the standard right up there.

After making a name for himself at United, Perez came calling with his big fat promises and paychecks and promised him to build a team around him to which Ronaldo agreed and become the most expensive footballer then with his move to Spanish Capital in 2009 and the rest, as they say, is history. A record 4 Champions League titles, 2 La Ligas, 2 Copa Del Reys, 2 Spanish Super Cups, 3 FIFA Club World Cups and 3 Uefa Super Cups with 4 Ballon D'ors and 4 UEFA Best Player in Europe. Such is the plethora of silverware he has won at Real Madrid. He is Real Madrid's top scorer and is one of Real Madrid's greats. He now plies his trade for the Turin based club Juventus Football FC after making a move to Italy in search of new endeavours. With the new season underway, he has blended in perfectly and adapted to life in Italy and founded his scoring boots after an initial rare patch of drought in scoring goals.

On the other hand, the Messi's life story has been nothing short of hardships. He was born in the city of Rosario in Argentina. He was also diagnosed with a type of growth hormone deficiency in his body which didn't allow his height to grow normally. That is the reason he is called the Diminutive Argentinian. He has also nicknamed by the name "La Pulga" which means Little Flea. He was scouted by many scouts in South America.

The growth deficiency didn't stop Messi from playing scintillating football. Messi was 13 years old when he was invited to Barcelona for trials by FC Barcelona. He did impress the coaches and staff at Barcelona, as he was a very unique player but his parents did not have money to cure his growth hormone deficiency disease, so Barca decided to finance all his medical care. Barca's then management was so impressed during the trails that his contract was signed on a tissue paper. That contract is so important in the FC Barcelona's history that it has made its place in the Museum. Leo Messi is the greatest footballer in Barca's history. He is also Barca's leading scorer in all competitions. He holds the record of scoring the most goals in a calendar year with the number of goals being 91. He has a huge number of records to his name. He is considered by many to be the best to ever touch the ball and grace the football field. He is considered as the gift of footballing gods to the game. Till date he has 4 Champions League titles, 9 LaLiga titles, 6 Copa Del Reys, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 Club World Cups to his name, with a long list of individual honours like 5 Ballon D'ors, 3 UEFA Best Player in Europe, etc with many more to come.

On the international level, both are their country's all-time leading top scorers. Ronaldo is a Euro 2016 Champion whereas Messi is an Olympics Medal holder. Messi has also been part of 1 World Cup Final and 2 Copa America Centenario Finals. Both have less success on the international level as compared to their club level success.

Ronaldo, as well as Messi, have a fair share of haters, with the fans being an admirer of one legend and the hater of the other. Ronaldo is often criticized for his selfish play and for his showboating skills and particularly the apparent dives and gimmicks he does on the football field, whereas on the other hand, Messi is criticized for being successful due to the presence of Xavi, Iniesta and entire Barcelona team. He is criticized for being only successful on the club level and being a failure on the international level as he has failed to replicate his success with Argentina. Messi is also criticized for not being a leader who leads his team.

Best in the business

Reaching there is fantastic but what they are doing at that level and that too on almost week in week out basis is simply incredible. They are the best in the world for more than a decade now. Banging in 50+ goals every season is no mean feat. They have been going toe to toe with each other and challenging each other on a daily basis. Messi is blessed with more talent than Cristiano Ronaldo but he has equally suffered due to his height deficiency, still, that hindrance has not stopped him from being one of the greatest footballer in the game, whereas Ronaldo has been gifted with a very strong will power to reach every pinnacle of success, he has overcome all the obstacles in his life to achieve the footballer he is today. He is already 33 but still not showing any signs of stopping. He is so inclined towards fitness that he has only 7% body fat and was considered to be having the physique of a 20 y/o by the Juventus doctors. His work ethic and professionalism are second to none.

The footballing fraternity should love Messi more than ever by ignoring his international level performances and rather than criticizing his character with Argentina, we should enjoy the orgasmic plays before it is too late. Ronaldo should be respected for overcoming his hurdles in life in the most immaculate manner. He should also be respected for his incredible work ethic and professionalism and the way he leads by an example in no matter which team he plays. He is a self-made gentleman.

So it is better to keep all the rivalries and hatred besides and witness football's all-time greats in the best possible way and think to be blessed to witness them live on a week in week out basis.