Jude Baines CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 Jun 2018, 18:34 IST

When you think of who's going to win the World Cup, you immediately think of the likes of Germany, Brazil, Spain and France, but with the best attack in the whole tournament, you should look no further than to Argentina.

We need to jump straight into the goalkeepers, arguably their weakest position, although with Willy Caballero in goal, it isn't as bad as people say. He is actually a very good goalkeeper and will prove so at this tournament. Caballero played 186 times for Elche, 117 times for Malaga during 2011-2014, and he is now Chelsea's number two keeper, and was Manchester City's number two keeper for the last three seasons before he joined Chelsea, making 23 appearances. He is tipped to be Argentina's number 1 this summer as normal first choice Sergio Romero is injured and cannot take part for Argentina. So we've got that out the way, the weakest part but still stronger than people think.

Sergio Romero has been ruled out of the 2018 World Cup with knee injury #MUFC pic.twitter.com/iGDVKMaIqH — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) May 22, 2018

Straight away, people wouldn't tip Argentina to win it because of their defence, but actually when you look at the new look team, players like Taglafico and Ansaldi as full backs are quality options, and not to forget they have a title winning world-class centre back in Nicolas Otamendi, who is very much the leader of the back line. Not to forget they have other options at centre back, such as Frederico Fazio and Marcos Rojo from Manchester United, although they like to play Rojo as a full back.

Onto their midfield, they have incredible options in all areas of midfield, such as Ever Banega and Lucas Biglia in the centre of the park, Enzo Perez from River Plate is a viable option, and Angel Di Maria is their star man in midfield, as he will bring blistering pace, magnificent dribbling skills and a great ability to cross the ball.

Now going onto the big cherry on top of the tastiest World Cup cake, the forwards. We'll start off small, with Gonzalo Higuain. Yeah. Notice how I said start off small, the man is a machine! With 40 goals in 73 appearances for Juventus, and 31 goals in 70 caps for Argentina, the man is proven to score goals. The reason I'm pulling him out as the weakest forward, as he has famously missed key chances in major finals for 'La Albiceleste'. Although this doesn't mean he doesn't score in big games at all, in the Champions League, he has scored some huge goals for Juventus on a regular basis.

Remember how Higuain doesn't score in big games? pic.twitter.com/AxNqGFsgC2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 7, 2018

Next up out of the forwards is deadly striker Sergio Aguero. His record for Manchester City is quite simply staggering! With 143 goals in 206 games for the Citizens, he is proven threat, and 37 goals in 85 games for Argentina proves he can do it on the international scene too. The 5'8 goal-scoring force will be looking to add a few more goals for Argentina this summer, and prove he is one of the greatest strikers in recent history.

How can you forget about Paulo Dybala! Whether you count him as an out and out striker or as an attacking midfielder, the Argentine wonderkid has scored 52 goals for Juventus, in just 98 games, playing a lot of the time behind the striker. However, the 24 year old has scored exactly no times in twelve caps for Argentina, so in this World Cup, he'll be looking to prove the doubters wrong and show that he can score on the international scene in the biggest tournament in the world.

The GOAT, many would call him. Time and time again he's up there with the greats, Pele, Maradona, Messi, who can pick between them? He is simply the best player in the world right now, and he will be so key for Argentina. Whether you play him on the wing or in the centre, this 5'7 magician will deliver. With a staggering 643 goals throughout his glittering career, Lionel Messi will be Argentina's best man at this goal-fest team, and he'll be the one to sprinkle some magic dust onto the already superb team. Messi is the only player in the world who can change a game in the blink of an eye. He is the main reason alone why Messi will win the World Cup for Argentina. It is his time to shine at a major tournament. He turns 31 in the middle of this tournament, so a lot of people say this could well be his last World Cup. We think him leading his superb team will win Argentina the best prize in football.