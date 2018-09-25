Why more English Players should go and play in the Bundesliga

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A

In the most recent Champions League games, there was a big story. Jadon Sancho aged 18 years and 177 days was starting for Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. In doing so, he became the youngest Englishman outside on England to make his debut in the Champions League.

His seems in the radar of Gareth Southgate who decided to pick the likes of Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana over him and Phil Folden who both have had much more game time this season. It seems inevitable that Jadon Sancho will get a call-up for England this season.

It seems extremely unlikely that Jadon Sancho would be playing for Man City right now if he had decided not to leave for £10 million in the summer of 2017. While at Manchester City, he was unable to make his debut for the club, and Sancho felt it was unlikely that he would get a chance under Pep Guardiola.

Sancho however, is not the only player that is making the brave step to leave the Premier League for Germany. His close friend Reiss Nelson left Arsenal at the end of the transfer window on loan to Hoffenheim where he hopes to gain more experience and gain some game time. He was straight away handed the number 9 shirt and was brought into the action against Fortuna Dusseldorf where he scored the equalizer. Sadly Hoffenheim ended up losing the match 2-1.

A few days later Nelson made his Champions League debut coming on in the final few minutes against Shakhtar Donetsk. This move has so far been a success, especially as he had not featured under Unai Emery this season for the senior side.

Do you think more players should follow the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson to Germany? Leave your comments down below.