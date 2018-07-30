5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United

Jose Mourinho

No man splits opinion in the football quite like Jose Mourinho. He has been described as a genius and at the same time he has been described as a maniac. He is an enigma. He can be frustrating to work with, but he can also be the best shield from criticism one can have as a player. Whenever the players under-perform, he comes in the media and deviates the attention away from the performances on the field to off-field matters like himself, the opposition, the fans or anything and everything.

A proven winner at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Porto, he has been at Manchester United for two seasons. He has enjoyed mediocre success at Manchester United so far, with a Europa League, and League Cup title in his maiden season. His second season was disappointing as Manchester United went trophyless. The third season approaches, and you are left wondering if this might be his final season at the club. It rightly should be.

#1 Excessive spending

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Mourinho has started his mind games for the season by taking aim at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, who are among the favourites for the Premier League title after their extravagant spending. This is true as Liverpool have signed several players at massive amounts, but it is hypocritical coming from a man who has dished out £392.55m on players since 2016.

Liverpool on the other hand have spent £411.5m but they also received £289.65m in fees, mainly from the sale of Philippe Countinho. This leaves Liverpool with a net spend of £121.9m. Manchester United on the other hand have received only £85.3m in fees and have a much higher net spend on £307.25m. Manchester United haven’t got their money’s worth in terms of player quality, performance or results, which lays the blame solely at the feet on the manager.

