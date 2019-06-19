Why Paul Pogba to Real Madrid makes sense

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The summer transfer window is in full swing and a number of high-profile transfers have taken place already. Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid have been at the forefront of proceedings as they look to revamp their squad after a disastrous season.

Although they have completed five major signings for over €300m, Los Blancos still want to bolster their midfield. And one player that continues to be linked to them is a player who polarizes opinion like no other and makes headlines wherever he goes.

Paul Pogba is one of the biggest footballers on the planet - whether in terms of talent, wages or Instagram followers. So the fact that some of the biggest clubs in Europe have shown interest in him should come as no surprise.

What is different this time, however, is his predicament at Manchester United, with the club facing its own problems.

With both clubs looking at the possibility of a transfer for the enigmatic Frenchman, we take a look at why this move will benefit all parties concerned.

The midfield issue

Back when Real Madrid were winning the UEFA Champions League for fun, one of the main reasons behind their success was the formidable trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos in the center of the park.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Over the course of last season however, their influence steadily diminished. They were unable to exert their usual control over games and struggled to maintain the tempo of the play.

They began to be dominated themselves, as was evident against the talented young midfield of Ajax. Age is another issue, with Kroos and Modric being 29 and 33 respectively.

There is a need for a fresh injection of energy and dynamism in the team, and Pogba is the perfect candidate for that. He can go box-to-box and would add steel and strength to the midfield.

At 26, he should also be entering his prime years. He is the perfect man to take this team forward.

The French connection

Real Madrid Press Conference

Another massive factor is the influence that Zinedine Zidane has over Madrid's transfer policies. It is a well-known fact that Zidane rates Pogba very highly, and would like to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Pogba can add some much-needed goals from midfield and can run in behind the defense to support the forwards. His creativity and wide range of passing will allow him to find players in good positions and provide a better link between the midfield and attacking line.

Given the fact that Zidane has been given a major say in transfer dealings as he looks to stamp his authority on the team, the likelihood of this transfer taking place only increases.

Real Madrid can surely gather sufficient funds for one last splurge to get the last piece of the puzzle and satisfy their manager.

Discontent at Manchester United

United are coming off the back of yet another disappointing season. With inquests being carried out at the club regarding their most recent failures, a lot of fingers are being pointed in the direction of their talisman.

Pogba has shown glimpses of the talent which United payed a record fee for, but not enough. Inconsistency has plagued his time at United. On some days he seems virtually unplayable and on others, he trots around lethargically on the pitch making sloppy mistakes.

His constant social media presence and lavish lifestyle don't help his case, with pundits and supporters alike getting frustrated by his antics.

There is a feeling that the club hierarchy might finally be losing patience with Pogba and would be willing to sell him for the right offer as they look to rebuild the squad.

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The man himself

The biggest indication in favour of this transfer came with Pogba's recent comments where he said he was ready 'to have a new challenge somewhere else'.

It is public knowledge that Pogba has been unhappy at United for a while. Things just haven't panned out the way he would have hoped when he moved back to his boyhood club.

A barrage of criticism has been aimed his way throughout his time at Old Trafford, and he has struggled to impose himself in the Premier League.

With United unable to get the top brass of players and not heading in a clear direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba would no doubt be worried about his future at the club.

It is understandable then that he is looking at new pastures to rediscover his best form. And the opportunity to play for the biggest club in the world is surely too good to pass up.

A reunion with his idol Zidane adds to the appeal of the move, which would allow him to play with some of the best players in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

There is no doubt that Pogba could be the man to take Real Madrid to the next level. He has the potential to be one of the world's best players, and Madrid is the perfect place for him to remind everyone just how good he is.

With the amount of money United would make from the transfer fee and wages, there is enough incentive for United to get rid of a player who has created as many problems as he has solved.

In the end, a move to Real Madrid is what seems to be the best option for everyone at this point of time. It would be a defining moment in the transfer window and certainly in the career of Pogba himself.