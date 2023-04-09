Why did Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde punch Alex Baena? Revisiting history between the pair after shocking incident

Fede Valverde and Alex Baena were involved in an ugly altercation following Real Madrid's 3-2 loss to Villarreal in a stunning encounter on Saturday, April 8.

Things got heated during the game and it boiled over after the match ended as Valverde allegedly waited for Baena in the car park before punching him. However, the pair have history as to why the Uruguayan was upset with the Spaniard.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Fede Valverde & Baena’s fight happened because Baena said something about Valverde’s son. He went to Villareal’s bus to confront him & then punched him. It’s a very SERIOUS matter. Fede Valverde & Baena’s fight happened because Baena said something about Valverde’s son. He went to Villareal’s bus to confront him & then punched him. It’s a very SERIOUS matter. @javiherraez 🚨💣 Fede Valverde & Baena’s fight happened because Baena said something about Valverde’s son. He went to Villareal’s bus to confront him & then punched him. It’s a very SERIOUS matter. @javiherraez

Alex Baena allegedly made crass comments about Fede Valverde's wife suffering a miscarriage and used that to provoke him in the past. He also made crying gestures towards Valverde during a match earlier in the season, which deeply upset the Uruguayan.

Baena repeated his actions and commented on the same during Villarreal's win against Real Madrid, which infuriated Fede Valverde, who apparently waited in the car park before punching the Spaniard in the face. Police obtained a video of the incident but Villarreal decided not to press charges against Valverde as the investigation continues.

Baena assisted his side's winner against Los Blancos, who were leading 2-1 until the 70th minute. Samuel Chukwueze scored to make it 3-2 in the 80th minute to silence the Santiago Bernabeu and win all three points for the Yellow Submarine. Despite the defeat, it is clear there was something apart from football that angered the Real midfielder to such an extent.

More details on the matter will be revealed as the two clubs and local police carry out an investigation.

Villarreal secure comeback win against Real Madrid

Real Madrid were handed the perfect start to the game against the Yellow Submarine as Pau Torres' own goal gave them an early lead. Although Chukwueze scored to level the game on the cusp of half-time, Vinicius Junior restored Los Blancos' lead just three minutes after the restart.

Real are a team that seldom drop a lead taken in the second half but failed to get going and maintain momentum yesterday. They were duly punished in the 70th and 80th minutes as Villarreal scored twice to make it 3-2 and then defended heroically to protect that lead and see out the victory.

could go 15 points above Real Madrid in the table if they beat Girona! FT: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal. Barcelona could go 15 points above Real Madrid in the table if they beat Girona! FT: Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal.Barcelona could go 15 points above Real Madrid in the table if they beat Girona! https://t.co/MGvaPoUQRL

The result leaves Madrid 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona, who are on 71 points having played one game less than Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men will now turn their attention towards the Champions League, wherein they will host Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 12.

