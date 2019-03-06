Why Real Madrid should consider more options for permanent manager aside the reported front-runners

Should Florentino Pérez consider more options for the managerial post?

Various reports from European media suggests that Real Madrid has narrowed down the candidates to occupy the managerial position at the club for the upcoming season. The three contenders who would be fighting for the post would be Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri.

However, considering the situation of these managers at their current respective clubs, should the club consider other options going forward?

Jurgen Klopp is a manager who has brought Liverpool close to a trophy after many seasons. However, it is the attractive football tactics used by the German which has allowed him to become a fan-favourite at the club.

Liverpool has invested in Jurgen Klopp and they are only just reaping the fruits of their decision. Hence, Klopp leaving the club would certainly be a difficult thing to happen at the end of this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has shown why he is one of the best managers in the world with his skill at Spurs. The Argentine has hardly spent any money on transfers, and yet his team has performed well consistently. Although he does not have a trophy to show, Pochettino could be the best bet to become the next Real Madrid coach.

Max Allegri has made Juventus a world-class team in recent years, and the successive Serie A titles are enough proof of his managerial talent. The club got hold of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer in a move to kickstart what is being considered a big project at the club. Accordingly, Juventus has made a few investments and it could be a difficult feat to bring Allegri to Madrid.

Although Real Madrid might have the financial power to sign any of these managers, it should be noted that nothing is certain in football. With all these managers being in comfortable positions at their clubs, Florentina Perez must consider other options.

Most importantly, each of these managers has been present long enough in their present clubs, which would make it difficult for them to take over a big struggling club like Real Madrid and change their fortunes.

Trying to sign any of these in-demand managers will have to be in eventful circumstances, and that will, in turn, increase the pressure on them if they take up the job.

Advertisement

By having other options, Real Madrid would at least have other candidates to turn to in case none of these managers can be signed.

With talented managers such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho sitting idle, Real Madrid could do better by having them as options as well.

Advertisement