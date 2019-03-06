×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Why Real Madrid should consider more options for permanent manager aside the reported front-runners

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
1.18K   //    06 Mar 2019, 21:22 IST

Should Florentino Pérez consider more options for the managerial post?
Should Florentino Pérez consider more options for the managerial post?

Various reports from European media suggests that Real Madrid has narrowed down the candidates to occupy the managerial position at the club for the upcoming season. The three contenders who would be fighting for the post would be Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, and Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri.

However, considering the situation of these managers at their current respective clubs, should the club consider other options going forward?

Jurgen Klopp is a manager who has brought Liverpool close to a trophy after many seasons. However, it is the attractive football tactics used by the German which has allowed him to become a fan-favourite at the club.

Liverpool has invested in Jurgen Klopp and they are only just reaping the fruits of their decision. Hence, Klopp leaving the club would certainly be a difficult thing to happen at the end of this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has shown why he is one of the best managers in the world with his skill at Spurs. The Argentine has hardly spent any money on transfers, and yet his team has performed well consistently. Although he does not have a trophy to show, Pochettino could be the best bet to become the next Real Madrid coach.

Max Allegri has made Juventus a world-class team in recent years, and the successive Serie A titles are enough proof of his managerial talent. The club got hold of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer in a move to kickstart what is being considered a big project at the club. Accordingly, Juventus has made a few investments and it could be a difficult feat to bring Allegri to Madrid.

Although Real Madrid might have the financial power to sign any of these managers, it should be noted that nothing is certain in football. With all these managers being in comfortable positions at their clubs, Florentina Perez must consider other options.

Most importantly, each of these managers has been present long enough in their present clubs, which would make it difficult for them to take over a big struggling club like Real Madrid and change their fortunes.

Trying to sign any of these in-demand managers will have to be in eventful circumstances, and that will, in turn, increase the pressure on them if they take up the job.

Advertisement

By having other options, Real Madrid would at least have other candidates to turn to in case none of these managers can be signed.

With talented managers such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho sitting idle, Real Madrid could do better by having them as options as well.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Mauricio Pochettino Massimiliano Allegri Jurgen Klopp
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Real Madrid: 3 high-profile players the Los Blancos should consider selling
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Isco has an offer to leave Real Madrid in January, Barcelona want Real Madrid target and more - December 31, 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League players Real Madrid should consider buying in January
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players that may leave in the summer
RELATED STORY
Who should Barcelona and Real Madrid target in the January transfer window?
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's preferred starting XI for the next season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Santiago Solari might not last the season as Real Madrid's manager
RELATED STORY
5 quickest Real Madrid managers to win a trophy at the club
RELATED STORY
3 Managers that can replace Santiago Solari at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
7 managers who can take over the reins at Real Madrid next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us