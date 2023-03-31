Why Roberto De Zerbi is Europe’s Next Elite Manager

Following Graham Potter's departure to Chelsea in September of last year, it was unclear whether Brighton & Hove Albion would continue their upward momentum. Under Potter, the Seagulls went from being a side in constant relegation scraps to becoming a respectable mid-table team, finishing in ninth place last season. However, Roberto De Zerbi, Potter's replacement, has arguably outperformed his English counterpart this season, taking the Seagulls to even greater heights.

In just over a decade as a top-flight manager, De Zerbi has already garnered the attention of Europe's top-tier clubs, potentially being hailed as the next managerial maestro. Currently sitting seventh in the Premier League with three fewer games played than fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, his success at Brighton has only added to his already impressive resume.

De Zerbi's stock has inevitably risen with Brighton's success. But those who have been following the Italian manager's career know that he has always had an eye for success.

An Early Overachiever

The tale of a professional footballer turned manager is a common story within the sport. Roberto De Zerbi was no different, starting his managerial career shortly after retiring from professional football in 2013.

During his infant managerial tenure, the Italian mostly managed teams within the lower divisions of Italian football before slowly climbing up the ranks to Serie C side Calcio Foggia. While managing Foggia, De Zerbi led his team to the Serie C Italian cup and a near promotion to Serie B.

His resume in the lower tier of Italian football led to his first callup to Serie A with Palermo, although he would be sacked before completing a full season. After another season in Serie A with Benevento, playing an entertaining brand of football but not avoiding relegation, De Zerbi would attract the higher-ups at Sassuolo in 2018.

At Sassuolo, De Zerbi would fully stamp his place as a young manager to look out for in Serie A, leading his team to back-to-back eighth-place finishes in 2019 and 2020. The Brescia-born manager would produce one of the most tactically exciting teams in Serie A and his emphasis on a risky yet innovative attacking style was what was most interesting about his approach to the game.

Following his success in Italy, the young Italian manager took the reins at Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2021-22 season, immediately leading the team to victory in the Ukrainian Super Cup. Despite his promising start, the outbreak of war in Ukraine prematurely ended his tenure. Nevertheless, De Zerbi found a new challenge in the Premier League, where he took over as Brighton's manager in September 2022.

The De Zerbi Effect: Current Success at Brighton

When De Zerbi was appointed manager of Brighton in 2022, there was quite some doubt about the hiring. While the Italian’s track record of overachieving and revolutionizing his previous clubs was positive on his resume, it was uncertain how he would manage to adapt to the Premier League’s demands and lead a team that had lost many of its assets. However, to the surprise of many, the Seagulls have been a better team under their new Italian boss than during any period under their former English manager.

Brighton’s attacking ability under Potter was already known, but this season they have hit another gear with key wins over Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea. The forwards have flourished under a free-flowing attacking system with names such as Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, and Evan Ferguson becoming household names in the Premier League

The Italian manager’s ability to tailor build his attacking systems towards the strengths of his forward players has led to a highly effective attacking force capable of expressing themselves creatively on the pitch and producing impressive results.

While De Zerbi is praised for his tactical prowess, his ability to connect with his players on a personal level has also enabled him to bring the best out of them. The 43-year-old is known for his positive approach to coaching. He has already helped form some of Europe’s best talents over the years, including Manuel Locatelli, Mykailo Mudryk and now a new crop of attacking talent at Brighton.

Learning from the Greats

The dynamic style of football that De Zerbi plays is quite different from the traditional philosophies of Italian football. During his time in Serie A, the former Sassuolo manager was often hailed as the head of a new wave of Italian football. It was a style that wasn’t as defensively astute, but with a focus more on performance-based attacking displays.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that the likes of Pep Guardiola have influenced the current Brighton boss. The Italian has been a huge admirer of Guardiola’s fluid and possession-based style of play, taking elements of the Spanish maestro’s tactical repertoire to apply to his own teams.

Like Guardiola, Roberto De Zerbi’s teams emphasize a high defensive line and pressing to retain possession. Once in possession, the attacking players are expected to display their creativity and fluid movements to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Another key influence in the Italian manager's footballing ideologies is former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa’s influence on the former Sassuolo manager is evident on the pitch, with the style of pressing and quick attacking patterns. But De Zerbi’ has also taken notes from Bielsa’s habits off the pitch.

Similar to Bielsa, the Brighton boss invests endless hours in studying opponents and devising strategies that exploit their weaknesses. He is renowned for paying close attention to preparation and analysis; a quality he shares with Bielsa.

A Bright Future

As De Zerbi's career continues to progress, it's clear he possesses all the qualities of an elite football mind. The Italian’s dynamic attacking style of play along with his uncanny ability to immediately boost the quality of the players to his possession is simply brilliant.

Although his future is certain, the 43-year-old's track record so far at Brighton, along with his resume to date, suggests a manager of his caliber and acumen is sure to shape the future of football.

