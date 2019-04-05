Why Ryan Fraser will be a quality addition to Arsenal

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 199 // 05 Apr 2019, 12:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser, a Scottish international who plays for Bournemouth as a right winger, emerges as a serious option for Unai Emery to upgrade his squad in the summer of 2019. According to Sky Sports News, Ryan Fraser is flattered with talks linking him with a move to Arsenal.

The reason why Fraser to Arsenal does not look like a deal completely off the table is that the 25-year-old is valued at only £20 million. As always, Arsenal is likely to be short of funds to ameliorate their injury-prone and ageing squad, hence, Unai Emery has to be meticulous with how he spends his funds on players he wants at Arsenal.

As an Arsenal fan, this news has honestly got me hooked. Arsenal's player recruitment policies have drastically improved since the signing of Unai Emery, as the Gunners have brought in the likes of Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendouzi, and Sokratis to London - a significant part of the credit goes to Sven Mislintat as well.

These players have played a huge part in upholding Arsenal's form this season, and they are likely the most valued players in the Gunners squad right now.

The Scottish player has already bagged 10 assists this season, only behind Hazard (11), and has 6 goals to his name as well - one goal and assist lesser than Tottenham's best player Heung-min Son, and note - Ryan plays for Bournemouth, a club which is 12th in the league.

He has also created 21 'big chances' in the league for the Cherries, 8 more than any other player. In short, Ryan Fraser is a final-ball expert.

Ryan Fraser will be the perfect replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal is highly unlikely to spend more than £100 million in the summer. The club has to rely on self-funding yet again as Arsenal's owner, Stan Kroenke, has disappointed the fans year after year, not investing a single penny into the club.

The fact that Ryan Fraser would cost a mere £20 million makes him Unai Emery's top target, is what I believe. His contract ends in 2020 and there have been no signs of renewal. The Cherries will look to get a fair deal for Ryan in order to not lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Advertisement

What makes Fraser a quality signing is that Arsenal has been lacking a world-class right winger for quite a few seasons now. His arrival would help Arsenal tremendously, and for the long term, due to the fact that he is only 25.

Moreover, Ryan is a Premier League proven player, which makes him a huge bargain considering the value Arsenal will have to pay for him.

The reason why links to him make sense is that he is valued at a cheap price, a type of player who suits Unai Emery's football style, and the player himself has spoken about it.

Also, the current scenes surrounding Denis Suarez tells us that the Spanish winger is highly unlikely to sign a contract with Arsenal, as he is yet to earn a Premier League start since joining the London outfit in January, which in turn makes Ryan's signing more likely.

Advertisement