"Why's he crying? Hope he's not leaving" - Liverpool fans worried 27-year-old has already played his last game as he's spotted wiping tears 

Liverpool fans expressed their concerns on Twitter after left-back Kostas Tsimikas was spotted wiping tears in Roberto Firmino's guard of honor. This occurred during the Red's goalless draw against Aston Villa on May 20, with many fearing he may leave the club in the summer.

Kostas Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos ahead of the 2020-21 season for €13 million, as a backup left-back to Andy Robertson. He has proven his worth to the Anfield faithful and has been a reliable option when given an opportunity to impress.

The 27-year-old has made 60 appearances for the Reds, providing 12 assists. He was also an integral part of Liverpool winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup last season.

Tsimikas featured for the Reds as a second-half substitute during their clash against Aston Villa on Saturday. He was spotted wiping tears during the club's guard of honour for the departing Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. This can be viewed below:

Many Liverpool fans took this as a sign that Tsimikas is likely to now leave in the summer. They conveyed their worries on Twitter:

Calvin ♨️ @TrentDeBruyne



#LFC twitter.com/dcrwins/status… Looks like Tsimikas is leaving this summer, by the looks of it. Looks like Tsimikas is leaving this summer, by the looks of it.#LFC twitter.com/dcrwins/status…

CarloLFC @CarloPerkins4 @TrentDeBruyne Pretty disappointing, key with have competition for places in the squad. But fair enough for Kostas, he just doesn’t play enough @TrentDeBruyne Pretty disappointing, key with have competition for places in the squad. But fair enough for Kostas, he just doesn’t play enough

Bobbydazzler @bobbydazzler212 @TrentDeBruyne No way bro didn’t see this bit, he’s defo gone he might of only been here for 3 years but I swear it’s gna be sad if he leaves he’s top personality @TrentDeBruyne No way bro didn’t see this bit, he’s defo gone he might of only been here for 3 years but I swear it’s gna be sad if he leaves he’s top personality

Asim @asimbnr



#JustSaying #LFC Tsimikas made a concerted effort to applaud the Kop before the presentations. 🤔 Tsimikas made a concerted effort to applaud the Kop before the presentations. 🤔#JustSaying #LFC https://t.co/IxA17cH9I2

Another plausible explanation could be that Kostas Tsimikas was simply sad that four of his teammates were leaving the club.

Andy Roberston is expected to remain the Reds' first-choice left-back next season. Hence, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if the Greece international chose to leave for more game time this summer.

Cody Gakpo lavishes praise on Liverpool fans after draw against Aston Villa

Cody Gakpo recently lavished praise on the Anfield faithful after being asked to describe his first few months at Merseyside. The Dutch forward was signed from PSV Eindhoven in December on a five-and-a-half-year deal reported to be around €42 million.

Since then, Gakpo has earned himself a position in the starting XI, spearheading the Reds' attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota/Luis Diaz. The 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists so far in 20 Premier League appearances.

Following the Reds' disappointing goalless draw against Aston Villa on May 20, he spoke to the club's media. He praised the fanbase (via Liverpool FC's official website):

“To be honest, it’s really amazing. The fans, I cannot describe them! They are with us even in the bad times and in the good times as well so I really appreciate all of them and let’s make the next season a better one.”

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool as they won no trophies and are likely to end up playing Europa League football next season. They are currently fifth with 66 points, three behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the league. The latter also have a game in hand and would need to lose both their games in order for the Reds to qualify for the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be hoping to end the season strong as they take on Southampton away on May 28.

Poll : 0 votes