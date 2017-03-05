Why selling one of Mesut Ozil or Alaxis Sanchez is a logical move for Arsenal

It may feel like it's the last thing they need at the moment - but letting one of Ozil or Sanchez go may be the logical move for Arsenal.

by Manukrishnan S R Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 10:12 IST

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have just over a year remaining in their contract

As the latter stages of 2016-17 season approach, contract negotiations for two of Arsenal’s key players – Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have constituted an unwanted distraction for Arsenal alongside Arsene Wenger's future. Effectively out of the Champions League and the Premier League title race already, it is doubtful whether even another FA Cup win can save the season.

That is not to mention the genuine threat of missing out on top 4 – which would make Wenger's position untenable.

Months after negotiations started, there is no news coming out of either camp that suggests a final decision is close. With every passing day, a tense summer approaches, after all, elite players don’t enter the final 12 months of their contract with no guarantees about their future. It would be a heavy blow if Arsenal were to lose both of them - but what about one?

Though it may seem counter-intuitive, it makes logical sense for Arsenal to sell either Ozil or Sanchez – and here's why.

#1 It would show them who's the boss

Sir Alex Ferguson was strict in his approach – no player was bigger than the club

When Alex Ferguson benched Rooney for a Champions League clash against Real Madrid in 2013, it was telling that not a single post match report criticised him for it. Fingers were rather pointed at Rooney and his falling out with his manager; Ferguson's tactics on the night received universal approval, and the press soon forgot all about Rooney, with Nani's harsh sending off taking its place as the biggest story for the night.

It served as an emphatic reminder from Ferguson – I am the boss.

Allowing two sagas to simultaneously rumble on, therefore, considerably weakens Arsenal's hand. The club needs to hold its ground and stand firm. No player is bigger than the club – and when two players threaten to be, it is time to act.