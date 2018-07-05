Why Sweden might be England's most difficult test yet

Parth Sonecha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 // 05 Jul 2018, 23:22 IST

Penalty shoot-out's and England, everyone who has been following football for sometime knows how this story ends. Well, at least they thought they did, until England's last 16 tie against Colombia. Jordan Pickford's remarkable save along with Eric Dier's composed penalty meant England reversed an hoodoo that as been over their heads ever since current manager Gareth Southgate missed his penalty against Germany at the Euros in 96.

So, Football is definitely coming home then, isn't it? Not so soon. England might consider themselves lucky to have escaped the half of the draw that had Brazil, but they must go up against the more resilient sides in the tournament to get the showpiece on July 15. After scraping past Colombia, the English challenge now runs into the resolute Swedish.

Having been labeled the third best side in a group with both Germany and South Korea and without an established star for the first time in a long time, the expectation was that simply an organized and tight defense would not be enough to carry them out of the group. Sweden, however, has come out swinging. Playing in a classic 4-4-2, Janne Anderson's team have married their defensive organization with lightning-quick transitions and excellent hold-up play to ensure that anyone considering Sweden to be a simple defensive team will be in for a surprise. Victor Claesson has been excellent down the right flank and both Albin Ekdal and Seb larsson served as valuable passers and willing runners throughout the group stages. With Larsson out for the knockout game against Sweden, Gustav Svensson came out and did his best Kim Källström act as he managed to keep his head with the ball at his feet,

Andreas Ganquist has been another standout for this team, however, the Swedish captain might also be the beneficiary of having to take penalties and some delightful deliveries from set pieces. Both Ekdal and Larsson are exceptional when it comes to delivering set pieces and hence set pieces have become one of Sweden's core strengths. England therefore, must be wary of turning the ball over in midfield and brace themselves for a exceptionally quick transition from Emil Forsberg down the left or a long hoof to Ola Toivonen or Marcus Berg through the middle.

Jordan Henderson could have his work cut out trying to chase inverted wide men from both flanks if England are caught out in midfield, hence care with the ball is necessary from both Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard among others.

Kane will also have a tough time finding space against Granquist and Lindelof both of whom are both comfortable on the ball and experienced in defending deep.

England will be heavily reliant on the creative players finding spaces and holes in the Swedish rearguard and the wing backs getting through to the byline as these might be only ways to real threaten the Swedes.

The Scandinavian side are not impenetrable at the back but simply watertight at the back because they have managed to keep their shape in the face of intense pressure. The onus will, therefore, be on the English.

King Kane and his men are making England believe again. However, they must get through the resolute Scandanavians to prove that they are really in it to win it.