Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why this is a massive season for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Feature
339   //    17 Aug 2018, 17:51 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Bale scored a sensational goal in the Champions League final

When Gareth Bale left Tottenham to join Real Madrid in a deal worth £85 million in 2013, he became the most expensive player in football history, eclipsing the amount Los Blancos paid for Cristiano Ronaldo four years previously. However, five years on, he may finally be about to become the key man at the Bernabeu. 

There was no doubting Bale’s ability when he made the move to Spain. In his final season in the Premier League, he scored an impressive 21 goals in 33 games, and was named the PFA Player of the Year.

Things haven’t always come easy for Bale in Madrid though. He has spent five seasons with Real now, but because of constant injury problems, he has been limited to just 126 La Liga appearances.

He has had his moments though. In the 2013/14 Copa del Rey final, he scored a quite brilliant goal, outpacing Marc Bartra despite being forced off the pitch, before finding the net. His finest moments though have come in the Champions League. In the 2013/14 final, he scored a crucial goal in extra time as they beat Atletico Madrid 4-1. 

In this year’s final, he went one better, scoring a quite sensational overhead kick after coming off the bench to give Real the lead. He secured victory late on, benefiting from a shocking error by Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal. 

His toughest challenge in a Real Madrid shirt may be just about to start though. In recent years, he has played second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been one of the best players in the world for a number of years.

However, Ronaldo has now moved on, leaving Madrid to join Juventus for a fee of £99 million. The Portuguese superstar leaves a massive hole in this Real squad, and it will be a massive task looking to fill that gap. 

There were rumours that Bale would leave the club this summer in search of regular first-team football, but the changes at Real this summer seem to have solved that. Ronaldo’s departure means there is a spot for Bale in the team, while new manager Julen Lopetegui appears to have promised the Welshman more chances in the side following Zinedine Zidane’s shock resignation. 

He is now staying at the Bernabeu, but that means all the pressure will be on him this season. Real no longer have Ronaldo to rely on if they need someone to pop up with a goal, and it will be Bale they trust to come up with the goods.

He must be able to stay fit for a full season, because he is now the go-to man in this Real team. There are some very talented young players in this squad, with the likes of Marco Asensio and Vinicius Jr, but Bale has the experience to know what is required at this level, and he must be a leader for the young players. 

It is a massive task for Bale and Real Madrid to maintain that level of success now Ronaldo has left, but it is something they have to do.  

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane Julen Lopetegui
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
Is Gareth Bale capable enough to replace Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
What has gone wrong with Gareth Bale at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
How Gareth Bale could be the new heir to Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale and the quest to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo at...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's departure is an opportunity for...
RELATED STORY
4 Real Madrid players that need to step up this season
RELATED STORY
5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Potential Real Madrid lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Why is Karim Benzema still at Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid should sell after this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Today GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Tomorrow CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Tomorrow VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us