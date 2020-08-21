Why Todd Cantwell should be snapped up by a Premier League team

Norwich City have had an extremely disappointing season. The expectations were high right from the get-go but their season seemed like a series of low points after a bright start.

However, one of the few positives in their lacklustre season has been the emergence of talented youngsters. While the likes of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Emi Buendia and Adam Idah were all impressive, the outstanding young player of the Canaries' season was Todd Cantwell.

With unmatched confidence and a certain swagger to his game, the English midfielder made the entire league sit up and take notice. Over the course of the season, he displayed his proficiency and managed to nail down a spot in the first XI.

Todd Cantwell's offensive contribution and creativity

He has been one of the creative sparks in his team

Todd Cantwell started most of his games as a left-sided attacking midfielder in the 2019/20 season. He was tasked with providing flair and ingenuity to Norwich City’s attack. While the team as a whole may have failed to score many goals, Cantwell was directly involved in 31% of his team’s 26 Premier League goals.

Having scored 6 goals and set up another 2, the 22-year-old was the club’s second-highest scorer and third-highest assist provider. In addition to this, the young Englishman also ranked among the top 3 at the club in each of the following categories:

Shots per game – (1.1), 2nd

Key passes per game – (0.9), 3rd

Dribbles per game – (1.3), 3rd

Fouls earned per game – (1.8), 1st

Todd Cantwell's defensive contributions and work rate

Todd Cantwell has also helped out defensively

Advertisement

Even though his main task was to provide an attacking outlet for Norwich City, Todd Cantwell was not passive defensively. Daniel Farke’s free-flowing and attack-minded tactics left the Canaries exposed at the back but it wasn’t for lack of pressing on the attackers’ part. Cantwell himself made 1.9 tackles and interceptions per game while also chipping in with 0.8 clearances per game.

Many creative players have been accused of not helping out enough defensively. However, that cannot be said for Cantwell or any of Norwich City’s attackers, for that matter.

Attitude

While he has been criticized by some, people around him believe that he has the right attitude

Many pundits and experts have criticised Todd Cantwell for taking things too casually or for not working hard enough on the pitch. However, as his defensive numbers show, that is not the case at all. Furthermore, there is a strong belief in the Norwich camp that he will go on to have a successful career.

While Cantwell is undoubtedly talented, he's also hardworking and determined. Attitude is just as important as talent when it comes to football, and the 22-year-old has just the right attitude needed to succeed.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke had this to say about him.

"We want young players to improve to bring them to a different level, and in this respect he is a role model for our way.”

In conclusion, Todd Cantwell is an extremely talented and determined player who deserves to play in the Premier League. Norwich City will definitely struggle to keep a hold of him during this transfer window.