3 Reasons why Manchester United lost to Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United were outplayed by Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United traveled to the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on an afternoon which turned out to be a disaster for them. Manchester United lost the second consecutive encounter against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium. They last met on 4th May 2018 where they lost 1-0 to Brighton courtesy of the goal by Pascal Groβ.

The Red Devils were confident of a win before the match after opening this year's Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Leicester City last weekend. On the other hand, Brighton came into this match after losing 2-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road. Brighton looked a different side from last weekend since the kick-off. They were playing freely and moving forward with ease. Brighton scored 2 goals in 3 minutes and the home fans were jubilant. Brighton won the match 3-2 at the final whistle in a superb performance shocking the Manchester United team and the fans.

Let us take a look at the main reasons why Manchester United lost to Brighton & Hove Albion:

#3 Poor first half performance

David de Gea conceded 3 goals, which does not happen often

Brighton was allowed a lot of space in the midfield and the final third in the first half. Manchester United dominated the first 10 minutes but then lost control over the game and allowed some swift counter attacks by Brighton. Solly March crossed the ball in the center and Glenn Murray pounced on it and put the ball in the back of the net with an exquisite touch. Brighton scored another goal 2 minutes later and the United team looked lost. United did manage to reduce the deficit when Lukaku scored a header from inside the penalty box at 34 minutes.

Unfortunately, Manchester United couldn't manage another shot on goal in the remaining half. Manchester United's center defender's Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were solid at the back last weekend against Leicester City. They both were off the mark today afternoon committing errors which cost them. Lukaku missed an important chance to score in the first half when the score was 0-0. Manchester United had a half to forget.

