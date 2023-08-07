Why did USWNT players not sing the national anthem at FIFA Women's World Cup?

The recent FIFA Women's World Cup witnessed a controversy as several players of the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) opted not to lend their voices to the country's national anthem.

Ahead of their Group E encounters against Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal, a majority of the players chose to remain silent during the rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Against Portugal, only a meager trio of players could be seen humming along to the anthem, while the rest stood stoically in silent defiance. Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Lindsey Horan stood with their hands upon their chests. In stark contrast, the majority of their teammates opted to keep their hands down.

According to Mirror, the decision of the USWNT not to partake is "a form of protest against racial injustice and police violence", which has been prevalent in the USA. Notably, this was similar to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, where a number of their players kept silent during the anthem for the same reasons.

Megan Rapinoe all set to retire as USWNT get knocked out of the FIFA Women's World Cup

The USWNT's World Cup journey met a premature end to a a formidable Swedish side. The game went to penalties after the USWNT failed to convert their numerous chances from open play. There, Lina Hurtig's precise final spot-kick sailed into the net, propelling Sweden to the quarter-finals.

Megan Rapinoe, one of the team's stars, had stated she she had plans to retire after the tournament. She made a late appearance as a substitute against Sweden, only to encounter heartache as she missed her crucial penalty in the eventual shootout.

Speaking about the moment to Fox Sports (via CNN), she revealed:

“It’s like a sick joke for me, personally. I’m like, ‘This is dark comedy, I missed a penalty.'"

Rapinoe has had a storied international career, claiming Olympic gold and securing two FIFA Women's World Cup triumphs for USA. Discussing her possible retirement, she stated:

“I still just feel really grateful and joyful, and I know it’s the end and that’s sad. But to know this is really the only time that I’ve been in one of these (situations) this early says so much about how much success I’ve been able to have, and just how much I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country. It’s been an honor.”

This marks the first time in the illustrious history of the FIFA Women's World Cup that the USWNT has bowed out at such an early stage. For a team that has consistently dominated on the global stage, this unexpected setback will undoubtedly trigger a period of reevaluation.