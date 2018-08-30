Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why Vidic and Ferdinand were United's best ever defensive partnership

Sam Curran
ANALYST
Feature
572   //    30 Aug 2018, 00:00 IST

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League
Vidic and Ferdinand both enjoyed great success at United

Manchester United have had some great defensive partnerships over the years in the Premier League, but Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand have to be the best the club has ever had, in terms of compatibility and trophies won. This pair could possibly lay claim to being United's two greatest central defenders ever.

Back in the days where Manchester United were actually successful before Sir Alex retired (those days seem like a long time ago now), Vidic and Ferdinand were the platform upon which Sir Alex's final golden period (2006-13) was built upon.

Indeed, after Vidic signed for the club in January 2006 and had 6 months to get used to the intricacies of the English game, he and Ferdinand were paired together on a regular basis at the start of the 06/07 season and this coincided with the club finally became successful again after 3 seasons without the Premier League trophy.

Between 2006 and 2013, with Ferdinand and Vidic anchoring the centre of United's defence, they won 5 Premier League titles in 7 seasons among a whole host of other trophies. The only major trophies they didn't win in this time period were the FA Cup and Europa League (UEFA Cup).

Part of what made the pair so good was how compatible their strengths and playing styles were.

Ferdinand was the more mobile of the pair and had excellent ball-playing skills (so much so that Sir Alex even trialed playing him in the centre of midfield) whilst Vidic complemented Ferdinand's more subtle style with a tougher, physical approach which often intimidated opponents, and helped United navigate tough trips away to physically imposing teams like Stoke and Bolton.

They became the first names on the teamsheet for United throughout this period, along with Patrice Evra. The Vidic, Ferdinand, Evra defensive axis served United extraordinarily well throughout Sir Alex Ferguson's time at the club. With Vidic and Ferdinand shoring up United's backline, this gave freedom for the club's wealth of attacking players to wreak havoc among the opposition defence.

Though the pair got on well off the field, they were united on it by a sheer desire to win at all costs.

Sir Alex always said that attitude was important in determining success as ability. Put simply, they were both born winners, a quality which Fergie looked for so he could handpick players to assemble another great title-winning side. This resilience and passion helped them to operate as a productive partnership at the top of their game for 7 years, even when both were well into their thirties.

Ferdinand's pace made up for Vidic's shortcomings in that area, which could be brutally exposed at times by strikers with pace (Fernando Torres etc.). Nevertheless, it was Rio getting older and sustaining more injuries which ultimately resulted in the end of this partnership with 2013-14 highlighting their weaknesses.

Both left the club for pastures new in the summer of 2014- Ferdinand to QPR and Vidic to Inter Milan. Their careers somewhat fizzled out after United- with Ferdinand only spending the solitary season at QPR before retirement.

Upon their departure from United, the pair's golden days were long behind them, rather like the current United side who operate in the shadow of the glories of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, 5 years on from his retirement from United.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Rio Ferdinand Nemanja Vidic Greatest Footballers of All Time Sir Alex Ferguson
Sam Curran
ANALYST
Huge Manchester United fan hoping the club will return to their former glory. I write a variety of articles about football including historical articles, my take on current football issues and lists (i.e. 5 players who regretted leaving Manchester United).
Opinion: Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest ever Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 best partnerships for Manchester United in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 best bargain defenders of all time
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United are a long way off from...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Strongest Combined XI in Recent Years
RELATED STORY
3 players that Sir Alex Ferguson regrets selling
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
5 former Manchester United players who have won Premier...
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us