Why West Ham United made one of the best deals of the January transfer window

It is the 29th of January, 8:52 PM in London and West Ham United just conceded their second goal versus Liverpool, after Oxlade-Chamberlain finished a beautifully outplayed counter. This goal sealed the side's 13th loss of the season, which means the team slips deeper and deeper into an intense relegation battle.

After the move to London Stadium in 2016, the form of the team and morale of the fans is on an all-time low, as latter sorely miss their former home ground the "Boleyn Ground". The supporters screamed out for new assets, players who give everything for their side, despite West Ham actually having a well-hyped summer transfer window, where they were able to seal deals for the likes of Haller or Fornals.

The Hammers need a small overhaul, as not even a manager change was able to improve their results. However, on the day of their defeat to current leaders Liverpool, the club's twitter page announced a new signing, who could be key for their remaining season -- Thomas Soucek.

The Czech joined the London-based club on a loan deal, for which they pay £3.8 million, with an option to buy at £13 million. While the structure of the deal is insanely smart, the defensive midfielder fills a leaking hole in West Ham's first eleven.

Expect from Declan Rice, who played in every league game so far, the line-up lacks another consistent and experienced midfielder. Soucek can massively improve this side, as the 24-year-old proved his strong defensive abilities in a Champions League group consisting of Barcelona, Dortmund, and Inter. In the six games, the player made 2.5 tackles, 2.5 clearances and 2.8 clearances every 90 minutes, which not only proves his ability in one on one duels, but also a smart positioning sense.

In addition to those great defending statistics, the loanee is also very consistent and strong on the ball. In the European competition, Soucek had a passing accuracy of 82%, which may not look impressive, but considering the quality of his opponents, is a solid number. The Czech also dribbles in a calm way, only losing the ball once in those matches.

The combination of those strengths and his huge frame, measuring at 192cm, Soucek, and Rice could dominate the midfield and free other players up from their defensive duties. This would not only improve the side in a long-term view but also help West Ham's defensive and offensive output.

Thomas Soucek is an amazing, and modern number six, who flew under the radar of many football fans due to the lack of spotlight in his home league. He is quite young at only 24 and should adapt to the Premier League easily, considering his physique and experience at the international level. The Hammers do not only defer a low risk, due to the loan and option to buy but also are able to snatch up a great player for a total of £16.8 million, a bargain in the current market.