Why would Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Santiago Bernabeu?

Hiran Banerjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 05 Jul 2018, 11:07 IST

Why leave the arguably best club in the world?

Speculations of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid surfacing the media has become a yearly tradition, and with every coming transfer window, a new club is portrayed as the Portuguese's destination.

However, the norm might change this time, with the 33-year-old actually sparking a debate on his future with the Los Blancos after winning the Champions League this year, his 5th Champions League title over-all. Cristiano mentioned how he loved playing for the Spanish capital, and that he would soon make a decision about his future with them.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in the World Cup over, the debate has reignited itself, with the Italian club, Juventus, emerging as the potential suitors of the former Manchester United man.

Various reports reveal that Juventus are pretty confident to wrap up the move, with a deal worth about £88 million. The Serie A giants are also thought to have agreed personal terms with the Portuguese superstar and have offered him a salary of £30 million a year.

However, what is surprising to know is why Cristiano would want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, where he is winning trophies every season along with a handsome salary.

One of the major reasons for Cristiano's willingness to leave the club is his controversy with the tax authorities of Spain. In 2017, the player was charged with corruptly evading tax of about €15 million between 2011 and 2014.

Just before the World Cup game between Portugal and Spain on 15th June 2018, the Portuguese had been sentenced to two years in jail, along with a fine of around €18.8 million.

It was reported that the Real Madrid forward paid a total of $21.7 million in order to avoid jail-time. With such frequent troubles with the Spanish authorities, Cristiano might be tempted to move away from the country.

On the other hand, it is widely known that club president, Florentino Perez, has been a massive admirer of Brazilian superstar, Neymar. With the 26-year-old having left Barcelona, the speculations of Real Madrid willing to bring him to the Bernabeu have increased.

Is this the end of his time at Madrid?

Despite Real Madrid's official statements on not having made any approach to PSG for Neymar, it is believed that it is about time that the Brazilian will be heading towards the Spanish capital. With Neymar's arrival looking inevitable sooner than later, Cristiano might want to leave, considering the clash of egos if both the superstars played together.

Real Madrid have been home to various legends, however, these legends in the past have not had great endings at the Santiago Bernabeu. Few of the recent examples are those of legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas, play-maker Guti and forward Raul Gonzalez.

Casillas had to leave for FC Porto in 2015, while Guti and Raul joined Besiktas and Schalke 04 in 2010 respectively.

With the lack of farewells and unhappy endings for long-serving Real Madrid stars, Cristiano might think to leave on a high note, instead of staying and falling down the pecking order at the club.

The 33-year-old has scored 450 goals for the Los Blancos across all competitions, and is their highest goal-scorer, both in the league and overall. The Portuguese star has won 15 major trophies wearing the white jersey, including four Champions League titles. Whether Cristiano stays or leaves, it is evident that he will forever remain a Real Madrid legend.