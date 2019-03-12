Why Zinedine Zidane's return could spark a turnabout in Real Madrid's fortunes

Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid to raise the bars of success once again

Real Madrid have been struggling this season and the defending champions have already been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Adding salt to their wounds, Barcelona defeated them in the semifinals of the Spanish Copa del Rey and they are currently placed 3rd in the La Liga rankings, 12 points behind the Catalan giants who sit on top of the table.

Amidst all the chaos, Real Madrid have announced that their legendary player and treble-winning manager Zinedine Zidane is back at the helm, after only ten months of not being in charge. He replaces Santiago Solari, the erstwhile manager-in-charge who had a mixed spell with the Los Blancos by stabilizing the sinking ship that was left by Julien Lopetegui.

All eyes are on Zidane to return success to the Santiago Bernabeu during his second tenure and the Los Blancos faithful believe he is the right man for the job due to a couple of reasons.

Zidane's attacking style of football

Zinedine Zidane's style of play is based on attacking and free-flowing football in which the team is always ready to counter and pounce upon any goal-scoring chances that come their way to stun their opponents.

This strategy works really well when combined with two players on the flanks who can act as both inside-forwards and wingers whenever required. Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Jr. could really benefit from this style and could become indispensable players for the team in the upcoming years.

Zidane's 4-3-3 formation worked wonders and reaped huge rewards during his previous spell with Real Madrid as he created one of the most dangerous teams in Europe. The attacking prowess of Bale-Benzema-Cristiano is still celebrated as one of the most lethal attacking forces in the recent years.

A big transfer window in the summer of 2019

Real Madrid will be going all out to get their hands on Brazilian talisman Neymar Jr. in the upcoming transfer window and they're offering a staggering amount of 350 million pounds for the Paris Saint-Germain forward. The addition of Neymar could greatly help the club to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, in summer.

Another player that could join Real Madrid is Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard. One of Zidane's favorite players, Real Madrid tried to sign him on multiple occasions with Chelsea blocking out the move each time. With the return of "Zizou", Real Madrid could finally be getting their hands on their man.

Zidane's return can really bring about a change in Real's fortunes. With him staying in the club as the manager till 2022, Real Madrid could challenge for European domination once again.

