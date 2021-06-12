3 surprise signings that Manchester United could make in the transfer window

Manchester United are expected to have a busy transfer window as they look to bolster their squad going into next season. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has stated the importance of bringing in new players in the summer. That could be crucial for United if they hope to challenge the likes of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester United are in talks to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and West Ham United's Declan Rice are also potential targets for the Red Devils. There is also the possibility that the Red Devils may pull off a surprise deal out of the blue like they have done in previous windows under Solskjaer.

Here are three surprise signings Manchester United can make in the summer.

#1 Danny Ings (Southampton)

Southampton's Danny Ings could be a valuable signing for Manchester United

Danny Ings has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Premier League over the past couple of years. Since his arrival at Saint Mary's Stadium back in 2018, the forward has scored 41 goals in 81 starts for the Saints. The Englishman came close to winning the Premier League Golden Boot last year after scoring 22 goals during the campaign.

Manchester United are interested in bringing in a new center forward this summer despite renewing Edinson Cavani's contract for another year. Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are seemingly United's primary targets as strikers, but will cost over £100 million this summer.

Danny Ings would be a budget-friendly signing for the Red Devils. With his contract set to expire next summer, the 28-year-old forward could cost United as little as £20 million. The Red Devils are seemingly monitoring his situation at Southampton and might make a move for the goalscorer this summer.

#mufc are looking at Southampton's Danny Ings as a target during the summer transfer window. United have made enquiries about Ings’ situation. He has one year left on his contract and there is no agreement following talks over an extension #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 19, 2021

#2 Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma is being monitored by Manchester United

Yves Bissouma has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this season. While the Seagulls have struggled this season, the Mali international has fared excellently and has been a midfield lynchpin under Graham Potter. Bissouma's ability to break up play and cut through opposition lines with his passing makes him a great asset to have for any side.

Bissouma has been the subject of interest from many elite clubs in England, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all interested in the midfielder's signature. The Mali international has also asked Brighton & Hove Albion for permission to allow him to leave the club at the end of the season amid interest from major English clubs.

Manchester United are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder this summer, with West Ham United's Declan Rice seemingly the primary candidate. However, the London club are under no pressure to sell their talismanic midfielder. This comes as a result of qualifying for the Europa League, and is set to increase the asking price to around £80 million for the Englishman. The Red Devils have been monitoring Bissouma for a long time and might go for him as a budget option rather than spending a vast chunk of their transfer budget on Declan Rice.

Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, claims the Express.



Arsenal and Liverpool are also circling for the 24-year-old, who has impressed in the Premier League since his move from Lille in 2018. pic.twitter.com/HVfQONvQGL — Goal (@goal) December 21, 2020

#3 Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Norwich City's Max Aarons has been a long-term target for Manchester United

Max Aarons is one of the best young right-backs in England right now. The 21-year-old full-back played a pivotal role in Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League this season. His performances have caught the eye of many clubs across Europe and Manchester United are among the clubs keeping close tabs on the player.

The Red Devils are keen on bringing in a new right-back to provide competition for Aaron Wan Bissaka. Kieran Trippier is said to be United's preferred candidate for the right-back spot. However, Atletico Madrid are not looking keen to part ways with the English full-back this summer. If the Los Rojiblancos decide not to sell Trippier to United this summer, the Red Devils might turn their attention to Aarons instead.

