"Will be able to exploit the talent" - Ajax author names 2 Manchester United stars who will thrive under Erik ten Hag next season

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will be looking to get his players back in top form when his tenure officially begins in the summer. In line with that, Ajax author Karan Tejwani has named two players who will thrive under the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

According to him, last summer's signing Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are likely to benefit the most from Erik Ten Hag's arrival at Manchester United. Karan Tejwani made the remark during an interview with ManchesterWorld earlier this week.

Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era.Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCOfficial statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. https://t.co/vIWlJOzLiE

“I think Jadon Sancho’s the top name that comes to mind,” he said when asked which of the current players currently at Old Trafford could be suited to Ten Hag. “I think he needs a stable team at Man United. He’s shown moments of his quality across the season.

“I don’t think he’s had a bad season, but there’s a level of inconsistency around the whole club and he has shown his moments. I think he will have a great time under Ten Hag."

The author, who recently released his latest book titled 'Glorious Reinvention', which details the rebirth of Ajax in the last decade, explained that Marcus Rashford could also shine under Erik Ten Hag.

“I think Marcus Rashford as well,” Karan continued. “He’s not had a stable run of years with a manager. There have always been changes, and I know he’s criticized quite often this season but he is a 24-year-old with 90-odd Man United goals.

"I think Ten Hag will be able to exploit the talent he has inside of him,” he added.

Who else could shine under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United?

Apart from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek is another Manchester United player who could get a boost under Ten Hag. The midfielder will return to Old Trafford this summer after his loan stint with Everton and many believe his past connection with the tactician could work in his favor.

All eyes will also be on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga to take their game forward. It remains to be seen who will end up making the most of the opportunity.

