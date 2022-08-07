"Will always be a**, I give up" "It's not too late for Uni" - Manchester United fans write off 24-year-old after shocking performance against Brighton

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford after an appalling display on Sunday (August 7), and the supporters are not pleased with the performances of their players. While the team showcased a sub-par outing, fans have focused on a rather drab display from Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old forward seemed to struggle to create chances and could almost be ignored for much of the first half. In the second half, he was provided with a brilliant chance which put him one-on-one with the Brighton goalkeeper. However, Rashford failed to convert.

The Old Trafford faithful took to Twitter to slam the player for his performance, with some even alluding that should drop football as a career entirely. Here is a selection of tweets from angry fans:

J!🥤 @JKnowsBall Rashford can’t even go uni, send him to warehouse Rashford can’t even go uni, send him to warehouse

Paul @paul76073 It’s not to late for Sancho and Rashford to go back to “spinning blocks”. It’s not to late for Sancho and Rashford to go back to “spinning blocks”.

naya. @Nayyrobiii Whew I got dragged for not wanting Rashford. I won’t forgive you guys at all Whew I got dragged for not wanting Rashford. I won’t forgive you guys at all 😑

Free 8 @unorthodoxcam_ Rashford should send his resume to UNICEF Rashford should send his resume to UNICEF

Trey @UTDTrey Rashford will always be ass, I give up Rashford will always be ass, I give up

Juander🎭 @jiammancunian Trey @UTDTrey Rashford will always be ass, I give up Rashford will always be ass, I give up Can't believe he is wearing our no. 10. twitter.com/UTDTrey/status… Can't believe he is wearing our no. 10. twitter.com/UTDTrey/status…

kenna @kennagq Rashford already composing big speech Rashford already composing big speech 😂

Notably, it was Brighton players who scored all the goals in the game, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring the own goal for Manchester United. The shambolic display has provoked fans ire. The Red Devils were understandably expected to see off the Seagulls with ease. Their inability to do so was concerning to many supporters, who believed in a better performance from the side following an impressive preseason.

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Red Devils start off league campaign with loss

It was a disastrous start to the season for Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, as they lost all three points to Brighton at Old Trafford. It did not help that they had the lion's share of possession through much of both halves, as they were unable to use it to full effect.

The United backline struggled to hold down Danny Welbeck, who kept marauding into the final third off the shoulder of the centre-backs. He eventually provided the first assist of the game after a lovely through ball from Leandro Trossard met the striker on the byline. Welbeck cut back his cross for an unmarked Pascal Gross to open the scoring.

Gross scored the second goal of the game in similar fashion, getting behind the defense unseen and latching onto the rebound first. After the first half, Ten Hag made substitutions which seemed to inject energy into his squad. They were vibrant in the final third, but failed to make it count until a corner that saw Mac Allister score an own goal after a scuffle in the six-yard box.

The lackluster attacking form provided by Manchester United will do little to endear the fans to their plight in front of goal today. While the defense seemed to sit up in the second half, with Brighton falling back, it didn't help much as the Red Devils did little to turn the game around in attack.

